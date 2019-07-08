Ing Wong-Ward died peacefully Saturday after a life devoted to family, journalism and advocating for disabled persons. (Amanda Grant/CBC)

Journalist Ing Wong-Ward, a tireless disability-rights inspiration and advocate, dies at 46

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 8, 2019 08:46
Last Updated: Monday, July 8, 2019 17:10
0 Comments ↓

Share

Ing Wong-Ward, a CBC journalist and tireless fighter for the rights of disabled Canadians, died Saturday from complications of colon cancer.

Her husband, Tim, who was at her side, said Wong-Ward, who was 46, died peacefully.

Ing Wong-Ward was always a force to be reckoned with. (Courtesy: thre Wong-Ward family)

“She was an exceptional person; a wonderful wife, mother, colleague and friend to so many, as well as a powerful force in the disabled community,” Tim Wong-Ward wrote on both Facebook and Twitter.

“She was the strongest person I have ever known, right to the very end.”

In 1976, Wong-Ward was one of the first students enrolled in an integrated nursery school where both children with disabilities and without learned together. (Courtesy: the Wong-Ward family)

Ing Wong-Ward was a journalism and broadcasting mainstay for 23 years at CBC-TV and CBC Radio, mentoring scores of young journalists along the way.

She worked behind the scenes and as a host on The Disability Network; as a researcher and producer for Newsworld; and produced stories for the flagship nightly news program The National.

Tim and Ing Wong-Ward at their wedding on the Toronto Islands in 1998. (Courtesy: the Wong-Ward family)

She also spent 15 years with CBC Radio, much of it in the CBC Toronto newsroom, where she was a producer with Metro Morning, Here & Now and Fresh Air.

Confined to a wheelchair because of neurodegenerative disorder, she was a tireless advocate for Canadians with disabilities, an issue Canada continues to grapple with.

Tim and Ing Wong-Ward before she underwent surgery in 2017. She spent much of her final years in and out of hospital. (Courtesy: the Wong-Ward family)

Through it all, she refused to call attention to herself and loathed being referred to as “inspirational” or “brave.”

“The reality is every one of us is a mortal human bring with human bodies and will have to face something,” she said ion a 2018 interview with Metro Morning.

Wong-Ward, who joined CBC in 1993 after earning a journalism degree from Ryerson University, left the corporation in 2016 to become associate director at The Centre for Independent Living in Toronto.

Ing Wong-Ward was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017. She entered palliative care, saying she wanted the end to ‘be a mystery.’ (Courtesy: the Wong-Ward family)

In 2017, she was diagnosed an inoperable form of colon cancer

Presented with the option of a medically-assisted death, she chose to enter palliative care because, she explained, she didn’t want to miss a moment with her young daughter, Zhenmei.

With files from CBC, CP,

Share
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Debate over hunting with drones continues in Northwest Territories

Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Canada history: July 8, 1760 - ending French control in North America

Indigenous, Politics, Religion, Society

Statue of historic B.C. justice is removed

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Sculptor helps gold mining town celebrate 100 years

RCI | Français

Conditions de logement des petits Québécois : les organismes communautaires sonnent l’alarme et appellent au changement

RCI | Español

Encuentro de mujeres inspiradoras en Montreal

RCI | 中文

如何识破“假新闻”？专家为你支招

العربية | RCI

ماذا تهدف إيران من قرارها رفع نسبة تخصيب اليورانيوم؟