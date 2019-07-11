25 injuries reported from turbulence on Australia-bound Air Canada flight

Nearly two dozen passengers on an Air Canada flight travelling from Toronto to Sydney, Australia, with a scheduled stop in Vancouver, sustained minor injuries after the aircraft encountered sudden and severe turbulence Thursday, the airline said.

Flight AC33 was diverted to Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and the Boeing 777-200, with 269 passengers and 15 crew on board landed normally at 12:45 pm EST (6:45 am Hawaii time), officials with Air Canada said.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said the plane was about two hours past Hawaii when it hit “severe clear air” turbulence. Medical personnel are on standby to examine passengers in Honolulu, he added.

Fitzpatrick said the airline is arranging hotels and meals in Honolulu for those who were on board until a new flight to Australia can be arranged.

With files from CBC News