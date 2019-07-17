Members of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team in action in July 2018. (Submitted by Neil Green)

Rescuers partially disentangle 2 whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 10:19
0 Comments ↓

Share

After days of bad weather in Atlantic Canada, Canadian and U.S. officials were finally able to resume their efforts Tuesday to attempt to rescue three endangered North Atlantic right whales seen entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of St. Lawrence earlier this month.

Following a joint effort by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Campobello Whale Rescue Team, two of the three whales were spotted and rescuers worked to disentangle both those whales.

Whale 4423 was located around 11 a.m. local time, during an aerial surveillance flight, DFO officials said in a statement.

This whale was partially disentangled on July 11 but the operation was interrupted at dusk.

Members of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team attempt to disentangle whale No. 4423 on July 10, 2019. (Submitted by Alison Ogilvie, NOAA Fisheries/Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Moira Brown of the Canadian Whale Institute said at the time that members of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team were able to cut the line that trailed behind and below the whale that they thought was towing a heavy weight. However, some rope remained through the whale’s mouth, but efforts were ended when the weather deteriorated late in the day.

On Tuesday, rescuers made additional cuts to the entangled gear. Although they were unable to completely free the whale, these additional cuts appear to have shifted the gear configuration on the whale, which could mean it is lightening up, DFO officials said.

This whale was first observed entangled July 4, east of Miscou Island, New Brunswick. Initial reports indicated it could be a whale first sighted entangled in April 2019, in U.S. waters, DFO officials said.

At around 4:45 p.m., officials spotted whale number 4440. Members of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team were able to successfully cut away the rope running from the whale’s mouth to its tail. It was not possible to completely remove the gear, DFO officials said.

This whale was first sighted entangled June 29, also east of Miscou Island. It was re-sighted on July 2 and 5. The animal had rope around its peduncle, or tail stock, and appeared to be dragging something heavy.

The next step for both these whales will be to assess, by air, how the entanglement configuration has changed after Tuesday’s attempts to free them, DFO officials said. Efforts to completely free them of the remaining rope will resume when weather permits.

Measures to protect endangered whales

A sixth North Atlantic right whale has been found dead this year, this one off of Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula. A 16-year-old female, pictured above a juvenile, was found dead on June 27, 2019. (Marilyn Marx/Anderson Cabot Center-NEAQ)

“On any given day, five or more aircraft could be flying over the waters of Atlantic Canada in search for whales,” DFO said in a statement. “Since April, the Government of Canada has spent over 1,150 hours in the air monitoring North Atlantic right whales in Atlantic Canada.”

This includes flights by Conservation and Protection and DFO Science aircraft, as well as Transport Canada’s National Aerial Surveillance Program, the statement added.

On July 8, the federal government announced additional measures to protect North Atlantic right whales.

The additional fisheries management measures include increasing the application of closures to fixed gear fisheries when a single whale is seen anywhere in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, increasing aerial surveillance, and moving forward with funding for initiatives to enhance marine mammal response, federal officials said.

Transport Canada will also expand the current slowdown zone in shipping lanes north and south of Anticosti Island where vessels are required to slow to 10 knots, and further east when a North Atlantic right whale is spotted in that area.

A slowdown buffer zone will also be expanded from 2.5 nautical miles to five nautical miles to trigger speed restrictions if a North Atlantic right whale is spotted in that area.

The application of mandatory speed restrictions will be expanded to any vessel measuring more than 13 metres long. Previously, it applied only to vessels 20 metres or longer.

Since June, officials have reported six deaths of right whales, including four breeding age females, in Canadian waters. Necropsies performed on the carcasses of these whales confirmed the cause of death for three whales as blunt force trauma consistent with ship strikes.

There are only about 400 North Atlantic right whales left and with fewer than 100 reproductive females the death of any right whale causes huge concern.

Share
Categories: Environment
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

CPAWS says time is short to avoid Canadian 'nature emergency'

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Psychedelic drugs: can just a little, help just a little?

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Society

The Balmy North: It's getting a whole lot hotter at the top of the world

Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Architecture- more controversy in Canada

Economy, International

Ukraine – open for business?

RCI | Français

Record de chaleur dans la station météo la plus au nord du monde

RCI | Español

Guía para un viaje hacia la felicidad...

RCI | 中文

专访《G杀》导演李卓斌：“带来香港电影新世代”

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الاتفاق السياسي بين العسكر والمعارضة في السودان وتحديات المرحلة المقبلة