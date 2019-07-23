The Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled a strong and eclectic initial list of films for its 2019 edition. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TIFF 2019 unveils its lineup and it’s big

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 17:29
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 17:33
0 Comments ↓

Share

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has just unveiled the first batch of films from its 44th edition, which will take place from September 5 to 15. This part of the official program includes 18 galas and 38 special presentations.

For the first time in the history of cinema, a Canadian documentary will kick off the event. Daniel Roher’s Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band focuses on the Canadian legend and the creation of his rock band.

Among the 50 films unveiled by the festival organizers, we are expecting a host of personalities such as Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Eddie Murphy, Russell Crowe, Isabelle Huppert, Renee Zellweger, Matt Damon or Christian Bale.

Many highly anticipated films will be screened at the festival, including The Goldfinch, an adaptation of Donna Tartt’s novel, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 2014.

Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in which Tom Hanks plays the role of famous children’s show host Fred Rogers.

Judy, with Renée Zellweger playing Judy Garland at the end of her career, and, above all, Joker, Todd Phillips’ vision of the origins of the character of Batman’s famous enemy, with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role.

Winners of the Cannes Film Festival in Toronto

A few award-winning films from the last Cannes Film Festival will make their first stop in Canada during the TIFF.

Not only will the Golden Palm of Korean Bong Joon-ho Parasite be there, but also Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, which earned Antonio Banderas the Palm for Best Actor.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire of French director Céline Sciamma, which won the Screenplay Award will also be in Toronto.

Some Canadien movies already announced

In terms of Canadian films, viewers will have the opportunity to see Atom Egoyan’s latest production, Guest of Honour, featuring Luke Wilson and Rossif Sutherland.

Semi Chellas’ American Woman reflects on the abduction in the 1970s of the American heiress Patty Hearst by the far-left group The Symbionese Liberation Army.

Finally, The Song of Names by Quebecer François Girard. This historical drama describes the attempts of an American musician to find his childhood best friend, a Polish violinist who was orphaned by the Nazi genocide.

To conclude the festival, Radioactive, by Marjane Satrapi. The film stars Rosamund Pike as the physicist and chemist Marie Curie.

The rest of the Canadian selection will be unveiled on July 31st.

With files from Radio-Canada

Share
Categories: Arts and Entertainment
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Study reveals uniqueness of Nunavik Inuit genetics

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada Space Agency to study solar winds in new international project

RCI | Français

Ces arbres qui peuplent nos villes

RCI | Español

Artistas digitales feministas, mujeres y personas no binarias, convergen esta semana en Vancouver

RCI | 中文

来自香港的陈汉娜：只想演戏，不想被贴标签

العربية | RCI

سوريا: حرب استنزاف في محافظة إدلب؟ و"منطقة آمنة" شرق الفرات على حدود تركيا؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Meurtres en C.-B. : deux suspects dangereux recherchés, selon la GRCLes Inuit du Nunavik possèdent une génétique unique au mondeEn visite au Canada, une ministre égyptienne évoque la « décapitation » d’opposantsLes « attaques acoustiques » à Cuba ont causé des lésions cérébrales aux victimesFrance : les députés approuvent la ratification du traité de libre-échange Canada-UEOttawa invite quatre avionneurs à soumissionner pour remplacer ses CF-18Kylie Masse aux JO avec une cible dans le dos après un autre titre mondialDeux autobus scolaires prennent feu sur l'autoroute 640 à Saint-EustacheLaïcité : des groupes veulent appeler de la décision de la Cour supérieureBoris Johnson, chantre du Brexit, devient chef des conservateurs britanniques
U.S. Justice Department opens antitrust investigation of tech companies35 people in custody after U.S. immigration raids that targeted 2,100Federal court orders review of election date that coincides with Orthodox Jewish holidayWhy triad gangsters may have attacked pro-democracy Hong Kong protestersFrench parliament narrowly ratifies CETA trade deal with Canada2 B.C. men considered missing now suspects in homicide of young coupleOttawa formally asks companies to make their pitches to replace CF-18 jetsFBI director says Russia still an election threat in prelude to Mueller testimonyAs protests over messaging scandal grow, Puerto Rico orders search of governor's phoneSchool buses catch fire in 3-vehicle crash northwest of Montreal, dozens of children aboard