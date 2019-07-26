Canadian Governor General Julie Payette talks with the women's handball team before their game against Brazil during the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. (Dave Holland / THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, COC)

Pan American Games: What to expect from Canada?

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 16:24
The Opening Ceremony of the Pan American Games will take place today in Lima, Peru and Canada will try to bring back medals, but also tickets to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

They will strive to build on their success at the previous Games in Toronto in 2015.

At the time, the host country finished 2nd in the nations ranking with an impressive total of 219 medals, behind the United States (265).

The Canadian team will feature nearly 500 athletes, including some stars such as decathlete Damian Warner, sprinter Phylicia George and gymnast Ellie Black.

Due to scheduling conflicts with domestic competitions or world championships, several countries will delegate B teams in certain sports.

In swimming, for example, Canada has focused on the FINA World Championships in South Korea and will present its reserve team in Peru.

Performers make an Aztec dance on July 2, 2019 at the archaeological site of Teotihuacan, in Mexico, during the ceremony of lighting of the fire to be taken to the Pan-American Games in Lima. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
Tickets for the Olympic Games at stake

Canada has athletes in 13 sports for which the Pan American Games are a passport to qualify for the Olympics.

With one year to go until Tokyo 2020, spots will be available in horseback riding, handball, field hockey, artistic swimming, modern pentathlon, diving, tennis, table tennis, shooting, archery, surfing, sailing and water polo.

Surfing, bodybuilding and 3-on-3 basketball have been added to the Pan American Games program, which includes 39 sports and 62 disciplines.

Lima, the capital of and most populous city in Peru, will host the XVIII Pan American Games in 2019.

Approximately 6700 athletes will represent the 41 competing countries from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The 2019 Pan Am Games will feature 39 sports and 62 disciplines, with a total of 424 events, far more than on the summer Olympic program.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on July 26, followed by 16 days of competition before the Closing Ceremony on August 11.

Source: Olympic.ca

In total, Olympic qualifications will take place in 22 sports.

Unfortunately, Canada will have no representatives in 3-on-3 basketball, bodybuilding, Basque pelota, soccer, mountain biking or in-line skating.

However, participants in squash, water skiing and bowling will experience their great Games since these sports are not on the Olympic program.

With files from Radio-Canada

