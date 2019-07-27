”Saskatchewan and (the province of) Manitoba have rich and diverse expertise in the areas of HIV, Hepatitis C and STBBIs (Sexually Transmitted Blood Borne Infections),” says Alexandra King, a doctor and lead investigator at the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, in the news release. (David Stobbe/University of Saskatchewan)

Canadian researchers to establish Indigenous-led centre focused on HIV rates among First Nations, Inuit & Métis

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Saturday, July 27, 2019 01:01
0 Comments ↓

Share

Eye on the Arctic features stories and newsmakers from across the North

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research has awarded a federal grant to First Nations researchers at Canada’s University of Saskatchewan to establish an Indigenous-led centre devoted to addressing rising HIV rates among Inuit, First Nations and Métis.

The $2.84-million will be allocated over five years for the project.     

“The centre will develop a network of Indigenous researchers on HIV, Hepatitis C and sexually-transmitted infections in Canada and internationally, and address a gap in Indigenous academic leadership at the regional level,” said a news release from the University of Saskatchewan this month. 

Saskatchewan has the highest HIV diagnosis rate in Canada. The national rate is 6.5 per 100,000 people. In Saskatchewan, the rate is 15.5.

Indigenous people make up 4.9% of Canada’s population according the most recent 2016 national census. However, they make up 20.1 per cent of reported HIV cases. 

Almost 80 per cent of new HIV cases in Saskatchewan are among Indigenous people, the news release said.

A 2017 graphic presenting HIV statistics for Canada.
(Public Health Agency of Canada)

Indigenous and western worldviews and knowledge will be brought together in the work at the new centre, the news release said.

“This centre will provide the much-needed infrastructure to leverage the Indigenous and non-Indigenous researchers, clinicians, government, and community to work together to address the rise in HIV,” said Alexandra King, a doctor and lead investigator at the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, in the news release.

“This centre will employ the best of Indigenous and Western capabilities,” said King, also the who holds the University of Saskatchewan Cameco Chair in Indigenous Health and Wellness. “It will build approaches grounded in Indigenous philosophies and methodologies. For Indigenous people, place, history and social contexts matter and are integral to developing interventions that work.”

Centring Indigenous knowledge

The centre will also train Indigenous students to specialize in HIV care, prevention and treatment.

“Given colonialism and resulting historical trauma, Indigenous health and well-being has been interrupted, resulting in widespread disparities,” said Michelle Johnson-Jennings, Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Community-Engaged Research in the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Arts and Science, in the news release. “HIV/AIDS is just one of the disparities that has arisen.”

“Working in partnership with Indigenous communities, we hope to identify specific needs around HIV/AIDS prevention, testing and treatment and assist in building the infrastructure to lower these rates, which cannot be ignored.”

Focusing research on the Indigenous experience, instead of transferring western models to Indigenous realities, will be an important part of the approach, said Alex Wilson, academic director of the Aboriginal Education Research Centre at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Education, in the news release.

“This research is significant not only because is it led by Indigenous people but also because it is grounded in Indigenous intellectual, spiritual and land knowledge,”  she said. “The educational component of the research will centre that knowledge, rather than centring Western knowledge and adding Indigenous.”

The University of Saskatoon is based in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan. 

The location of the new centre  will be determined at a later date by researchers and Indigenous community members.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Canadian Inuit organization releases strategy to eliminate TB by 2030, CBC News

Finland: Cancer rates in Arctic Finland below average, YLE News

Sweden: Fewer people suffering strokes in Sweden, Radio Sweden

United States: Alaska TB rate dips but still among the U.S. highest, Alaska Public Media

column-banner-eilis

Share
Categories: Indigenous
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Once again Hamilton leads Canada in hate crime reports

RCI | Français

#MoiAussi : grandeurs et tribulations d’une onde de choc planétaire

RCI | Español

Los síntomas son de la epilepsia, pero no es epilepsia: investigación canadiense

RCI | 中文

加拿大油砂矿公司运用新技术设定减排目标

العربية | RCI

السودان وتحديات إرساء الحريات والديمقراطية بين زهو الآمال وقتامة الواقع