A voter walks past a sign directing voters to a polling station for the Canadian federal election in Cremona, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. Canada's chief electoral officer says voting day this fall should not be moved. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Elections Canada recommends keeping Oct. 21 election date

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 16:09
0 Comments ↓

Share

It wouldn’t be “advisable” to move the federal election to another date despite the fact that Oct. 21 falls on a Jewish holiday, says Canada’s chief electoral officer.

Last week, the Federal Court ordered Stéphane Perrault to review his decision to not recommend a change in the scheduled date.

The ruling came after Conservative Party Orthodox Jewish candidate Chani Aryeh-Bain, who is running in the Toronto-area riding of Eglinton-Lawrence, and Orthodox Jewish political activist Ira Walfish asked that the date be moved to Oct. 28 to accommodate observant Jews who will be celebrating Shemini Atzeret, which begins at sunset on Oct. 20 and ends on Oct. 21.

They argued that Elections Canada did not properly consider their rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In a decision released Monday, Perrault acknowledges that the upcoming federal general election day and some of the advance polling days, coincide with Jewish holidays and that on these days “members of the observant Jewish community are unable to cast a ballot or campaign.”

However, he argues against moving the election date, because “the right of all Canadians to a fair and accessible election weighs heavily in the balance.”

“There is no such thing as a perfect election day, especially in a country as diverse as Canada,” Perrault writes. “There are always Canadians who are unable to vote on election day.”

In the 2015 federal election, some 4.3 million Canadians (over 25 per cent) cast their ballot prior to election day, either at advance polls or through one of the various special ballot options, he adds.

“For most, this may well have been a matter of preference or convenience. For many, however, this was the only practical option,” Perrault writes.

Observant Jewish electors “have a genuine opportunity to participate in the electoral process” by voting in one of these alternative ways, he adds.

“This is a difficult situation that directly touches upon the very core values of our democracy,” Perrault writes.

“This is not a decision that I make lightly, but with a view to providing the broadest possible range of accessible voting services to the population at large.”

Asked about the chief electoral officer’s decision, Trudeau said Monday he respects the independence of the office.

Share
Categories: Politics
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Politics, Society

Some visa services restored in Havana

RCI | Français

Blitz monarque : une mission nord-américaine pour évaluer la présence de ce papillon migrateur

RCI | Español

Los Inuit de Nunavik tienen un código genético único en el mundo

RCI | 中文

加拿大YMCA的中学生暑期交换项目，让学生收获多多

العربية | RCI

الرئيس الفلسطيني وتحديات تنفيذ قرار وقف العمل بالاتفاقيات مع إسرائيل