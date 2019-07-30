Jason Gauthier: making a difference with a minimum of fuss

Remember when we were kids and sometimes responded to a slight–real or imagined–by vollying back, “It takes one to know one?”

I confess it never occurred to me that the retort was anything more than a rhetorical attempt to even a score and salve hurt feelings.

Until today.

Turns out, “It takes one to know one” can be a booster rocket propelling us up a path of generosity.

Came to me following a conversation I had with a 44-year-old man in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan named Jason Gauthier.

When Gauthier is not spending quality time with his 16-year-old son, he cuts hair.

His clients?

A whole bunch of them are persons who are homeless, a condition Gauthier is well acquainted with.

Before he became a barber, Gauthier was a lot of things: addict, convict, homeless person.

At the moment, he’s a mensch.

I asked him–after all the misdirected runs through the jungle when he was younger–how he wound up behind a barber’s chair, helping homeless persons.

(Hint: turns out that generosity is contageous and it really does take one to know one.)