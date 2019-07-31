Elizabeth Wettlaufer is escorted from the courthouse in Woodstock, Ont., on Jan. 13, 2017. In January, 2018, she confessed to at least one more assault on a patient in her care. (Dave Chidley/Canadian Press)

Report on serial killer nurse finds ‘systemic vulnerabilities’

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 16:23
0 Comments ↓

Share

A public inquiry has found that systemic failures in long-term care allowed serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer to murder eight elderly patients at long-term care homes in southwestern Ontario.

Wettlaufer committed the crimes between 2007 and 2016.

Admkitting to killing eight people with insulin overdoses and attempting to kill four others, Wettlaufer pleaded guilty in 2017 to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Now 52, she is currently serving eight concurrent life sentences, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder for killing patients and sentenced to 25 years with no parlole. She is now 52. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)

The two-year Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System was launched in August 2017.

The findings were released today.

The inquiry, headed by Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Eileen Gillese, found Wettlaufer only received warnings instead of suspensions for numerous medical errors and if it wasn’t for a confession she would not have been caught.

It also uncovered what it said was a lack of communication between front-line workers, administrators, the College of Nurses of Ontario and the province.

Today’s report outlined 91 recommendations that included the province giving more funding to the industry and long-term homes building a more robust screening and hiring process.

Long-Term Care Minister Marilee Fullerton said the province will begin acting on the first two recommendations immediately


‘We cannot assume that because [Elizabeth] Wettlaufer is behind bars, the threat to the safety and security of those receiving care in the long-term care system has passed,’ says Justice Eileen Gillese, who led the two-year inquiry into the serial killings. (Wadham College/Twitter)

Other recommendations included:

*Granting money to homes to strengthen security around medication rooms.

*Building a universal reporting system, including a searchable database for incidents.

*Requiring insulin in homes to be only in limited supply

*Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Long-Term to give each facility a grant of $50,000 to $200,000 to improve oversight of the administration of drugs.

With files from CBC, CTV, CP, Global

Share
Categories: Society
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Political parties' information web is tangled (and very private)

Environment, Indigenous, International, Society

Leaders end hunger strike at troubled Attawapkiskat reserve

RCI | Français

Un français et deux cousins québécois main dans la main pour ouvrir de nouveaux marchés au sirop d’érable du Québec

RCI | Español

Dos quebequenses participarán en la Serie Mundial de Swimrun de Ötillö, Suecia

RCI | 中文

制度不健全导致安省杀人护士连连得手：公开调查的结论

العربية | RCI

الأزمة مع الصين: المعارضة تفشل في دعوة سفيريْن سابقيْن ووزيرة الخارجية للشهادة