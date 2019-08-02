Lucky fisherman captures Orca-palooza on video near Salmon Cove

Amazing video has been shared nearly 1,000 times on social media

Jake Parsons and a few pals were out jigging for cod in Perry’s Cove, near Salmon Cove, on Sunday when a pod of killer whales arrived and performed a jig of their own.

Luckily, Parsons’ quick-thinking friend Rick Chubey, visiting from Winnipeg, managed to get a video and post it to Facebook.

The footage shows two orcas emerge on either side of the boat and swim up to join five others, waiting in the water just ahead in Perry’s Cove… more