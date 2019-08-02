Tiny homes for homeless youth

Groups fighting homelessness in Lanark County (Ontario) plan to house youth in tiny homes on private property

CBC News, first published on July 24, 2019

Two-hundred square feet may sound small, but advocates for homeless youth are hoping it will be big enough to fix Lanark County’s affordable housing problem.

Cornerstone Landing — a non-profit that provides assistance for homeless youth — and Algonquin College have teamed up to build tiny homes to house youth on private property.

The prototype model will be unveiled Wednesday in Perth, Ont. It’s the only one so far, but there are plans to build more if bylaws are changed to allow them and enough volunteers sign up to house them on their property… more