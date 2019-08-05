Trudeau gets glimpse of life in the Far North during tour of Arctic Bay

Sitting on a bed next to one of the oldest Inuit women in northern Nunavut, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heard and witnessed first-hand what life is like for the people of the Far North.

The Canadian Press, first published on www.cbc.ca on Aug 03, 2019

Trudeau visited Arctic Bay Thursday as part of a two-day visit to the territory.

His first stop in the tiny northern community of fewer than 900 residents was a visit to the home of Qaapik Attagutsiak, who turns 100 next year. He arrived bearing a gift basket of fresh fruit.

Her house is a makeshift structure of unpainted wooden planks and plastic, insulated on the inside with curved walls. It is so small, Trudeau could not stand inside and had to crouch through the half-sized door to greet the elder… More