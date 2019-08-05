Adult tick on an arm showing relative size. (iStock)

Canadian wilderness: tiny ticks, big health concern

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, August 5, 2019 13:01
Last Updated: Monday, August 5, 2019 14:30
0 Comments ↓

Share

We’re in the middle of a Canadian summer, and people are enjoying the best of what Canada’s vast natural beauty can offer, camping and hiking trails.

But a tiny biting insect is spreading across all parts of Canada, and it in turn is spreading a very serious disease.  It’s not just a concern if the wilderness either as even in cities ticks can find a niche in any tall grass field or in the bushes at the edge of parks.

Jim Wilson is the president of the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation in Vancouver, British Columbia

Jim Wilson, of the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation talks about ticks and Lyme disease

One way the ticks are spreading is by catching rides on migratory birds. However, many experts are saying that the warming and shortening of Canadian winters are allowing the disease bearing ticks to survive and multiply ever further northward.

Part of the problem for someone who has been infected but might not have noticed, is that the symptoms of Lyme can resemble the symptons of several other diseases or medical conditions.

Ticks will move to the tops of tall grasses. weeds or branches. The forelegs have hook like features which grab on to passing animals or people (CDC-Reuters)

Like Jim Wilson, Dr. Vera Etches, medical officer of health for the City of Ottawa says, “We are working to get the word out to physicians that Lyme disease is something they should consider when people are presenting with signs and symptoms, an expanding rash, fever, headache, sore muscles and joints.”

NY Times- Science video, How a tick burrows its head into your skin.(YouTube)

Ticks are also a growing problem in other areas around the world but antibiotics given within 72 hours of a bite can prevent the bacteria from the bite from spreading.

Generally, when walking through areas of tall grass or brush, it is suggested to

  • wear light coloured clothing (to more easily spot the dark ticks),
  • Tuck pant legs into your socks,
  • Spray clothing with repellents (Wilson suggests products containing icaradin)
  • Do a full body check, including behind the knees, under arms, neck and hair.

Wilson and others also note the importance of carefully removing a tick that has already embedded itself, to ensure the head is removed as well, He says ordinary tweezers are not a good idea as there are special tick removal tools that are much better at getting the whole tick removed.

If bitten, people should visit their doctor as soon as possible.

additional information

Share
Categories: Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Oldest annual sports event in N. America tomorrow (maybe)

Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian wilderness: tiny ticks, big health concern

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Cancer professionals are worried about shortage of some important drugs.

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

What are Canadians like? Or anyone else for that matter

RCI | Français

Avant le Titanic : le naufrage oublié du paquebot Empress of Ireland dans le fleuve Saint-Laurent

RCI | Español

Campesinas guatemaltecas en Canadá rompen silencio sobre condiciones de vida y laborales en granja

RCI | 中文

担心短缺：加拿大应限制美国人购药

العربية | RCI

ما الجديد بعد دعوة واشنطن الرياض للإفراج عن رائف بدوي؟ وهل لا تزال إنصاف حيدر عاتبة على حكومة ترودو؟