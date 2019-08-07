Time of essence as Fraser River slide blocks spawning salmon

Time is critical to find a solution to a massive obstruction in British Columbia’s Fraser River as 90,000 salmon wait downstream and an estimated two million more sockeye are about to arrive, federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday.

The minister said dozens of people are working against the clock looking for ways to clear a path that allows salmon to get through the area where a massive rockslide came down in the river northwest of Kamloops.

The slide was discovered in June and has created a five-metre waterfall nearly impassable for the salmon.

“We don’t have a lot of time,” Wilkinson said during a news conference… more