Dr Ronaldo Del Maestro (MD, PhD, FRCS(C), FACS,DABNS) has been working for ten years with experts in many fields in the development of a world leading surgical simulator (supplied)

Training brain surgeons with VR and AI

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 13:35
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 13:48
0 Comments ↓

Share

It’s a technology that is revolutionising surgical training.

When a surgeon starts to work on you, you’d like them to be experienced. Typically though that comes with practice. Now as in the airline industry, that practice and dealing with unexpected emergencies can take place “virtually” in a simulator so the surgeon gains experience before arriving in the operating room.

Ten years of development involving experts from a wide variety of fields and with the National Research Council of Canada, has led to a surgical simulator that is greatly helping to train the next generation of neuro-surgeons. But it also has wider implications in other surgical and even dental training. The Canadian developed technology is called NeuroVR

Dr. Rolando Del Maestro, (MD, PhD, FRCS(C), FACS,DABNS) has been involved in the development since the beginning, He is the Director, Neurosurgical Simulation and Artificial Intelligence Learning Centre at the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital,  McGill University in Montreal.

Dr R. Del Maestro of Montreal talks about a Canadian developed surgical simulator involving VR and AI is considered a world leader in surgical simulation

The technology means that neuro-surgeons will be highly skilled and expert before they begin leading delicate brain surgery in the operating theatre.

In assessing the new technology, a trial was conducted involving four levels of neurological staff; from neurosurgeons, to fellows and senior resident surgeons, junior resident surgeons, and medical students.

The technology provides virtual reality feedback to the surgeon/student during brain operations and can create unexpected emergencies, as in a flight simulator, so the student has experience should an emergency occur during a real operation. (Learning Centre-The Neuro-McGill

The research was published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) under the title, “Machine Learning Identification of Surgical and Operative Factors Associated With Surgical Expertise in Virtual Reality Simulation”

An additional commentary was also published by JAMA last week under the title, “Artificial Intelligence and Training Physicians to Perform Technical Procedures” 

The new NeuroVR technology accurately simulates a brain operation along with all the surgeon’s actions, from positioning of instruments, forces and pressures applied, bi-manual expertise (left and right hands), and outcomes such as the amount of tumour removed and blood loss. The fusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) in the neurosurgical simulators can accurately and efficiently assess the performance of surgeon trainees and guides them through the complex procedures noting areas which need more improvement before they operate on real people.

The technology asseses every move the surgeon makes, including tool positioning, pressures, dexterity, compared to those of an expert performing the same operation. It offers corrections when needed so the student perfects their skills, before working on human patients. (Learning Centre- the Neuro-McGill)

As mentoring surgeons commitments are divided between their own patients needs and teaching, the new technology frees up some of that instruction time to enable more time for the surgeon’s own patients. Quoted in a news release Dr. Del Maestro says, “. “Our study proves that we can design systems that deliver on-demand surgical assessments at the convenience of the learner and with less input from instructors. It may also lead to better patient safety by reducing the chance for human error both while assessing surgeons and in the operating room.”

Canada Russia, France, Italy, China have now also purchased this Canadian technology.

Dr del Maestro says Olympic training expertise and bio-feedback is also being added to the technology in terms of improving bi-manual skill and physical control as it has been shown that surgeons in delicate operations experience great stress and have the same EEG patterns as athletes in Olympic competition.

Dr del Maestro says the technology is adaptable to all kinds of other medical and dental training and even other fields where bi-manual dexterity in needed.

While this is already considered world-leading technology, he says work is already continuing on the NeuroVR to develop its abilities even further.

Funding for this research for this study was provided by Franco Di Giovanni Foundation, the Montreal English School Board, the McGill Department of Orthopedics, the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé (FRQS), and a Robert Maudsley Fellowship for Studies in Medical Education from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Share
Categories: Health, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Health care for seniors: possible election issue

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Members of Canada's LGBTQ want Health Canada to amend blood donation wait times

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Training brain surgeons with VR and AI

Economy, Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Food or cannabis? Farming questions in Canada

RCI | Français

Dictionnaire mélancolique de mon exil,le plus récent livre de Morgan Le Thiec paru aux éditions de la Pleine lune

RCI | Español

El arresto de 12 migrantes mexicanos en Canadá ¿es contrario a leyes o políticas del país?

RCI | 中文

酷暑高温中的夏令营

العربية | RCI

قراءة في قرار السماح للمرأة السعودية بالسفر دون إذن وليّ الأمر