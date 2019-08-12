‘Righting a wrong’: 1st Canadian-born black lawyer named to Order of New Brunswick

Abraham Beverley Walker was the first Canadian-born black lawyer, but the Saint John area native has been all but forgotten by history, says a local amateur historian.

Peter Little hopes to change that.

“The way I look at it is, this is righting a wrong,” said Little, who successfully applied to have Walker honoured posthumously with the Order of New Brunswick this fall.

“He’s been dead 110 years and forgotten about completely. Probably the most intelligent man of his day, snubbed and even ridiculed in open court by other lawyers. So it’s high time he got some recognition.”

Little has been hooked on history since he was a boy, when his parents gave him the book, An Intimate History of New Brunswick… more