Bianca Andreescu celebrates after defeating Serena Williams in the Rogers Cup final in Toronto on Sunday afternoon. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Shaking off rust, Andreescu shows heart, class and big-time talent in Rogers Cup victory

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 13:01
Last Updated: Monday, August 12, 2019 13:12
0 Comments ↓

Share

For the first time in 50 years, a Canadian woman has won Canada’s most important tennis tournament.

Her name is Bianca Andreescu, she is 19-years-old, and down the road she may win herself a title shot at international stardom.

Right now, she’ll have to settle for Canada, where lots of images of her sit on the front pages of newspapers across the country today.

Yesterday, she defeated Serena Williams in the championship match of the Rogers Cup when Williams was unable to answer the bell for the fifth game of the opening set with Andreescu leading 3-1.

And Presto! Just like that, Andreescu had her second win of a major international tournament this year.

She immediately went to comfort a teared-up Williams, who Andreescu counts as one of her idols.

Williams, who received some TLC from Andreescu after withdrawing with injury from Sunday’s final, was impressed with the 19-year-old Canadian’s class in that shared moment on the bench, calling her a “great sportswoman” and an “old soul.”
(Nathan Denette/Canadian PresAndreescu had her second major tournament victory of the tennis season.

Not bad for someone who has pretty much been completely sidelined with injuries since winning the prestigious tournament at Indian Wells in March.

The following week she was forced to abandon another excellent run in Miami in the fourth round. before walking away after one round at the French Open in May.

Last Monday, she finally was healthy enough to face one-time Canadian phenom Eugenie Bouchard.

While she won the match, Andreescu, understandabl, looked rusty and one could only wonder how long she would last at her hometown tournament.

The victory moved Andreescu to No. 14 in the world rankings. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

That question was answered Sunday afternoon when Andreescu, who is said to have a will of steel and a heart of gold, hoisted the winner’s trophy.

“It’s not the way I wanted to win, but a win is a win so I’m really happy,” said Andreescu, who became first Canadian to win the title since Faye Urban of Windsor, Ont., defeated Vancouver’s Vicki Berner in 1969 in a tournamentt hat was still played on clay courts and called the Canadian Open.

All of a sudden, she is the 14th highest ranked woman in the world, something that could wind up being a blessing or a curse.

I spoke Monday with Stephanie Myles, who is the editor-in-chief of Tennis.Life, writes about tennis for major newspapers across North America and works as a broadcaster for the French-language RDS sports network.

We discussed Andreescu’s victory in Toronto and what may lie ahead for the teenager.

Listen
Share
Categories: International
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Les réfugiés apportent de nombreux bénéfices au Québec selon le HCR

RCI | Español

Presidente de México elogia proyectos mineros en Canadá; activistas canadienses creen que es un error

RCI | 中文

特鲁多和特朗普之间那些事：从第一次握手到北美自贸协议的艰难达成

العربية | RCI

حديث مع رئيس "المنتدى الإسلامي الكندي" سامر مجذوب عن معاني الأضحى المبارَك