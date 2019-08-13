It’s hard to find a gym when you’re homeless. So Shane Knight built one in the woods

Shane Knight doesn’t have a fixed address but if you’re ever looking for him, the gym is a good place to start.

He’s a health nut who wears heavy chains around his neck when he does dips and carries protein powder with him in a Ziploc bag.

Knight, 39, is as dedicated to fitness as anyone you’ll find anywhere, but working out has become more difficult in recent years — it’s hard to find a gym when you’re homeless.

Always the problem solver, he decided to build his own workout centre in the bush.

“Even if we gotta go through a log like Fred Penner to the other side and there’s a gym,” he said. “Whatever, right?”… more