A hole, believed to have been caused by accumulation of snow, is seen in the newly installed Olympic Stadium roof after it tore in 1999. Five years later, the Montreal Expos, who played at the stadium, left town for Washington, D.C. The slide to oblilion began 25 years ago Monday, Aug. 12, 1994. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Remembering the day it all began to go bad for Montreal baseball fans

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 11:27
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 16:18
0 Comments ↓

Share

Twenty-five years ago Monday, Aug. 12, 1994, the Montreal Expos appeared to be bound for that fall’s World Series, Major League Baseball’s ode to glory, the reason why players play and fans go to games.

For those who may have never experienced it, a baseball pennant race is a joy to behold and experience.

Unlike most other sports, games are played virtually every night and much time is spent around water coolers the following day discussing and arguing about what just happened at the stadium 12 hours previously.

On August 12, 1994, the Expos were on fire: a team of young, exciting players who were running away with the National League East, six games ahead of their long time nemesis: the Atlanta Braves, with a 74-40 record.

Marquis Grissom, the Expos’ star centrefielder, cleans out his gear out of the clubhouse on Aug. 12, 1994. Grissom was distressed, distraught and angry that day and hid none of his emotions. (CBC Archives/The National)

The Expos had won 22 of their previous 26 games.

The team and its fans were on fire.

Then…poof!

It all ended.

A players’ strike.

The reasons are complicated and you can read about the issues here.

Pick a side if you wish.

Members of the 1994 Expos, considered by many as the best team in baseball that season, were reunited in 2014 prior to two Toronto Blue Jays-New York Mets exhibition games at Olympic Stadium. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

What we know for certain is that what happened that day was the start of a long downward slide to oblivion for the Expos and their fans.

A decade later, the team was gone--to Washington D.C., no less.

No more, would Expos’ radio and tv broadcasts filter through to our collective soul on soft summer nights.

Many have never forgotten the Expos and there is talk–fuelled by terrific turnouts for a couple of Toronto Blue Jays exhibition games played at Olympic Stadium every spring–that the boys of summer will someday return.

That remains to be seen.

All we do know for certain is that something important for many, many Canadians was lost that Aug. 12, 1994.

Fans filled the outfield at Olympic Stadium following the Expos’ final game on Sept. 29, 2004, against Florida. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

I was at Olympic Stadium that day.

So was Richard Griffin, who was director of media relations for the Expos.

Griffin left Montreal the following year to become the Toronto Star’s chief baseball writer.

Last year, he joined the Blue Jays as their director of baseball media.

He joined me by phone Tuesday from Toronto.

Listen
Share
Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

La francophonie des Amériques très présente au Congrès mondial acadien 2019

RCI | Español

Más refugiados sin acceso a la vivienda en Toronto

RCI | 中文

对自拍的痴迷正在毁掉世界上最美的风景

العربية | RCI

إجراءات فدرالية لتخفيض أسعار الأدوية الموصوفة طبياً بعد عام من الآن