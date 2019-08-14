Drones battle TB in remote Madagascar villages with help from Montreal researcher

For medical workers to reach residents of remote villages in Madagascar, they often have to travel for days on foot, trekking through wilds and rice farms.

Or else, ill villagers must make the trip themselves to reach clinics, leaving their families behind for days or even weeks at a time.

But a Montreal researcher is determined to speed up the process of diagnosing and treating the inhabitants of remote Madagascan villages.

Dr. Simon Grandjean-Lapierre, an infectious-disease expert, has joined a team that is using drones to get medical help to tuberculosis patients in the farthest reaches of the island nation.

With the assistance of local volunteers, the drones can both collect samples and deliver medical supplies… more