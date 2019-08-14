RCI journalist Carmel Kilkenny dies after short illness

It’s with great sadness that we inform you that our dear colleague Carmel Kilkenny passed away on Tuesday.

Carmel was known for her professionalism, warmth and signature voice both at RCI and at CBC where she also previously worked.

Carmel Kilkenny grew up in Toronto, Ontario and travelled in Europe before settling down in Montreal, a city that she loved.

After studying journalism, Carmel went on to anchor Quebec’s late-night TV newscast, work in radio and then at Radio Canada International’s English-language service.

Throughout her career, Carmel remained committed to the highest-level of public service journalism and teamwork.

She will be profoundly missed by her colleagues.

On behalf of the whole RCI team, we send our condolences to her husband Robert Mondoux, her daughters Darragh and Edel, and to the rest of her family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

For the whole RCI team,

Soleïman Mellali

Web Editor-in-Chief

To explore some of Carmel’s work, please consult her page on RCI: https://www.rcinet.ca/en/author/ckilkenny/