Ottawa issues sharper warning on Hong Kong travel

The federal government has issued another travel warning for Canadians travelling to Hong Kong.

The new advisory went up on the government’s website this morning, telling Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution in Hong Kong due to ongoing large-scale demonstrations”in the semi-autonomous territory.

The warning comes as satellite photos show what appear to be paramilitary vehicles parking in a sports complex in Shenzhen, across the border from Hong Kong.

Speaking to reporters in Toronto this morning, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland urged Canadians to heed the government’s advice, calling it a “turbulent moment in the world.”

About 300,000 Canadians live in Hong Kong, where the protests, which began in the spring, escalated in June.

This week pro-democracy protestors shut down the city’s airport and clashed violently with police.

Operations at the airport resumed Wednesday morning.

With files from CBC, CP, AP,