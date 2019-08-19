‘Dream come true’: Ontario couple moves to P.E.I. and sets up lavender farm

A couple from Ontario say they’re living their dream, operating a lavender farm in Bonshaw, P.E.I.

Paul and Trish Tymstra had a small lavender operation in Sarnia, Ont.

Five years ago, they decided to relocate to P.E.I. and grow lavender here on the Island.

“We said, let’s do it, let’s just start this again because P.E.I. is beautiful,” Paul said.

“The plants that we can buy will be hardy enough for this climate, let’s get her going.”

They call their farm Island Lavender Distillery and have added about 1,000 plants per year since they started four years ago… more