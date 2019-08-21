Legacy of Inuk artist Itee Pootoogook explored in Canadian exhibition

Inuk artist Itee Pootoogook (1951 – 2014) was well-known for his drawings of solitary figures or architecture placed amongst vast Arctic landscapes, and a Canadian exhibit is underway this summer exploring his career and the evolution of his work.

The exhibition, Hymns to the Silence, is being shown at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, Ontario in southern Canada. The show features over 80 drawings and other items related to his career.

“Pootoogook’s work features a minimum of incident yet captures the depth of seemingly mundane moments of everyday life,” the gallery said in a news release.

“In addition to his gift for making architectural drawings, Pootoogook was an imaginative landscape artist, with many of his works emphasizing the vast, open horizon that separates the land from the sky, often in a boldly minimalist compositional style”… more