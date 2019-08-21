New project tells the stories of Chinese immigrants to Canada

When Hung-Min Chiang moved to P.E.I. in 1967, his family was one of a handful of Chinese immigrants on the Island.

That’s changed dramatically in recent years on the Island and across the country.

“It’s beyond words, I never dreamed of seeing so many Chinese here,” Chiang said.

He was born in Taiwan, went to the U.S. to study, and after obtaining his PhD went to Prince Edward Island on the recommendation of his teacher.

Now, stories like Chiang’s are being told through a new oral history project called Here We Stay.

It was launched at the Guild in Charlottetown on Monday night to celebrate the contribution of Chinese immigrants across the country to Canadian culture. The project has a goal to tell 155 stories of Chinese immigrants by the year 2022, when Canada marks 155 years since Confederation… more