Officials ask anglers to report Asian carp sightings

Officials at the Invasive Species Centre are asking the public for help to identify and locate Asian carp in the Great Lakes.

Commercial fishermen, anglers, cottage owners and boaters have been asked to actively search for the invasive fish while out on the waterways.

According to Becky Cudmore, regional manager of the Aquatic Invasive Species Program at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), the Asian carp are an imminent threat.

“We really feel like they’re starting to come through the door and we need everybody’s help to try and shut that door,” said Cudmore.

Thirty Asian carp have been found since 2005, although none have been found in 2019. If Asian carp make it into the Great Lakes, the DFO said it will cost about $13 billion a year, including job losses… more