Young leaders from Nunavik bring their stories of hope, loss to youth forum

Victoria Tarqiapik went to Sherbrooke with a message: something needs to be done to fix the suicide crisis in Nunavik.

Tarqiapik was 15 when her best friend died by suicide, and 16 when another friend took her own life just two months later.

“My people need help and somebody needed to voice that,” the now-24-year-old from Kuujjuaq said.

Tarqiapik attended the third annual Bishop’s Forum last week (August 10-15) at Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke.

The conference gives 50 young people from across the province the chance to learn about civic engagement and leadership through group discussions and expert panels.

Tarqiapik​​​​​​​ and her peers from Nunavik — Leena Yeates, Aibillie Idlout and Nigel Adams — changed the course of the forum after the other participants were moved by their story and wanted to learn more about life in the North… more