Daniel Lavoie, former honorary consul of Mexico, was found dead in his Cancun residence. (Facebook)

Canadian retiree found slain at his residence in Mexico

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 12:24
0 Comments ↓

Share

Mexican officials say a Canadian retiree who once served as an honorary consul in Mexico has been found slain at his residence in the Caribbean resort of Cancun.

The attorney general’s office for Quintana Roo state said Sunday that 62-year-old Daniel Lavoie had been killed “with violence.”

The attorney general’s office declined to discuss a possible motive.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement consular services are being provided to the victim’s family, and consular officials “are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has been murdered in Cancun, Mexico,” the statement said.

The Quintana Roo police said Lavoie had taught English and French, and he held the position at the Canadian consul a decade ago. Lavoie’s Facebook page showed he enjoyed nature and photography.

Global Affairs urges all Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution in Mexico “due to high levels of criminal activity and occasional illegal roadblocks throughout the country.” The department’s travel advisory urges Canadians to avoid all “non-essential travel” to several parts of central, western and northern Mexico “due to high levels of violence and organized crime.”

Still, nearly 1.9 million Canadians travel to Mexico for holidays every year.

With files from The Associated Press

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International

Amazon rainforest fires: world concern

Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

Honesty- a top issue for Canadian voters

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Titanic- going, going, soon gone entirely

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

As Canadian aquaculture grows, hard questions are being asked

RCI | Français

Comment un discours devient-il d’extrême droite?

RCI | Español

Siguiendo los pasos del sol desde Monterrey hasta Montreal

RCI | 中文

你支持保守党还是自由党？加拿大选民的年龄段与立场

العربية | RCI

هل لبنان والشرق الأوسط على أبواب مواجهة مفتوحة بعد توسيع إسرائيل نطاق هجماتها؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
La lanceuse d'alerte Annie Trudel renonce à faire le saut en politiquePlaidoyers pour la survie de la presse devant la commission sur l'avenir des médiasLe nouveau chef de police d’Ottawa ne parle pas français, mais promet d’apprendreDes chauffeurs de taxi mènent une action de perturbation à l'aéroport de MontréalLes incendies en Amazonie progressent, le G7 annonce une aide d'urgence54 M$ pour combattre la violence armée en Ontario... après les électionsConsommation de cannabis : Halifax et Montréal en tête de pelotonJustin Trudeau promet 15 M$ pour lutter contre les feux en AmazonieAu terme du G7, Trump envisage de rencontrer le président iranien RohaniQuébec investit pour aider les entreprises à recruter à l’étranger
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572M for fuelling Oklahoma's opioid crisisMacron's diplomatic bet pays off as Trump strikes more measured tone on IranCannabis use highest in Halifax, while Edmonton had highest use of meth, wastewater samples showCalgary MP Deepak Obhrai celebrated at memorial by Harper, ScheerTrump open to talks with Iran but maintains possibility of using 'very violent force'Liberals ask voters to 'choose forward' while Tories vow to help Canadians 'get ahead' in new campaign adsThird-party advertiser disavows 'mass immigration' message on billboardsThe unusual suspects: How B.C.'s middle-class gangs are unlike any other in North AmericaMacron calls Brazilian president 'extremely disrespectful' for mocking his wifeHarvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to 2 new sex assault charges