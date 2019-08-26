Amazon rainforest fires: world concern

Fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest are up over 145 per cent from last year according to Greenpeace, and many are blaming it directly on human causes. In fact many, including French President Emmanuel Macron, lay the blame at the foot of the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, who they say has been lax in enforcing regulations about protecting the critical rainforest. In fact many are saying his rhetoric and policies have encouraged farming, logging, mining, and ranching interests to clear more forest illegally for their own ends.

James Snider in Toronto says we should all be concerned about what’s happening there. He is the Vice President of science, research and innovation at World Wildlife Fund-Canada. We spoke on his mobile phone.

The rainforest in Brazil extends across more than 5 million square kilometres and has often been referred to as the “lungs of the planet”|

But the massive fires which are burning are not only adding to pollution and destroying the forest, but also the territory of vast numbers of indigenous peoples and plants and some 3 million creatures, many of which are found only in the rainforest.

AT the G7 summit in Biarritz, leaders announced a cautious $20 million USD amount to help although what form that may take is not clear yet and many expect the amount will likely be increased. Canada’s Prime Minister later announced a Canadian contribution of C$15 million, some of that to take the form of sending personnel and equipment.

In the meantime, the Brazilian military has been called in to help fight the fires.

Márcio Astrini, Public Policy Coordinator at Greenpeace Brazil says Brazil’s president is not announcing any concrete measures to fight deforestation. In a press release he said, “The forest has its limit, and we are dangerously getting close to it. Moreover, deforestation only damages Brazil’s economy, the planet’s climate and endangers wildlife and the lives of thousands of people. Taking action to end deforestation must be everyone’s goal and an obligation of those who lead the country”.

Additional information