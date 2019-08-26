Trudeau and Macron discuss global economy, climate change and Amazon wildfires

The slowdown in global economy, fighting climate change and raging Amazon wildfires, and preventing the crisis between Washington and Tehran turning into a full-blown war were among the host of topics Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, officials said Monday.

The two leaders, who are seen as ideological allies on several issues from promoting gender equality to protecting the environment, met on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in the French resort town of Biarritz, hosted by Macron this year.

Trudeau also thanked Macron for France’s support in advocating for the release of two detained Canadians in China, said a readout of the meeting released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor were detained by Chinese security officials days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. arrest warrant in December.

The two leaders also discussed their shared concern over the situation in Hong Kong, the statement said.

Trudeau welcomed France’s progress towards ratification of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the statement said.

The National Assembly voted on July 23 with 266 votes in favour, 213 against and 74 abstentions to ratify CETA and the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA).

The French Senate will vote on it in the autumn too but does not have the power to block it.

“Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron spoke about their shared vision to promote the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and looked forward to their ongoing collaboration in this area,” the statement said.

Macron also thanked Canada for its contribution to the sixth replenishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria which France will host in the autumn.

The Liberal government announced last week that Canada will pledge $930.4 million to the Global Fund for 2020 to 2022, an increase of close to 16 per cent from 2016, according to Global Affairs Canada.