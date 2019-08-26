Bernier launches campaign as billboards come down

Former Conservative cabinet minister Maxime Bernier officially launched his wild-card party’s election campaign in front of few hundred supporters in his home riding of Beauce, Quebec on Sunday.

The People’s Party of Canada intends to field candidates in every riding across the country, hoping to attract the so-called “populist” voters who have made their presence felt in countries around the world.

Just what effect the party will have on the upcoming campaign and who it will–or will not–syphon voters from remains unclear.

Most polls show the party currently receiving less that three per cent voter support.

Bernier’s launch came as the owner of billboards promoting the party said it would take them down because of what Pattison Outdoor Advertising called “overwhelming” criticism.

The ads, featuring a photo of Bernier, the slogan “Say NO to mass immigration” and a call to vote for his party, began popping up across the country late last week and were criticized nearly immediately for promoting anti-immigrant rhetoric.

The People’s Party of Canada has just one seat in the Commons–Bernier’s–and has come under fire for its alleged association with alt-right political groups and for what critics say is anti-immigrant sentiment.

Bernier has said a PPC government would lower the number of immigrants Canada accepts to between 100,000 and 150,000 per year–well below the approximately 330,000 expected this year.

Earlier this month Bernier was not invited to the upcoming leaders’ debates because his party does not have a sitting member elected under the PPC banner in the House of Commons.

With files from CBC, Post Media, CP,