If this is Tuesday, you’re likely banging on all eight…or not

Actually, it kind of makes total sense when you think about it.

And, please, think about this TODAY!

I’m talking about a new survey conducted on behalf of the staffing firm Accountemps that suggests that 35 per cent of survey respondents say their productivity peaks on Tuesdays, a finding that pretty much confirms findings of previous research.

For the record: Tuesday won hands down–10 points ahead of Monday (25 per cent); Wednesday placed third (18 per cent), Thursday fourth (12 per cent) and Fridays last (10 per cent).

(Though on the flip side, it’s a day that hasn’t resulted in all that many great songs and one of the greatest, the Moody Blues’ “Tuesday Afternoon” is long way from promoting productivity, at least in the traditional sense.)

“What it showed us was that most of the productivity happens at the beginning of the week,” Mike Shekhtman, regional vice-president for the B.C. division of Robert Half, parent company of Accountemps, told the CBC’s Brandie Weikle.

Vancouver-based Shekhtman tells Weikle the results make sense given that employees start the week refreshed from the weekend.

“They have the weekend to plan a little bit in terms of what Monday and Tuesday is going to look like,” he says.

If they’re working off a list, they’ll tackle those tasks so the second half of the week doesn’t get overwhelming, he says.

“On the Friday they’re starting to think about the weekend, and they’re almost checking out. It’s hard to maintain that focus.”

The survey also looked at some other elements of worker productivity.

A great majority of respondents said they were most productive in the morning with 41 per cent preferring early morning and 31 per cent late morning.

Just 14 per cent said their best focus was early afternoon, followed by nine per cent who said late afternoon was best.

With files from CBC, Business News Daily, Workopolis