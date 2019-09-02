Canadian women’s softball team is headed to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

A little heads-up on this Labour Day.

Just in case you missed it, there’s a Summer Olympics coming up sooner than you might have thought.

Tokyo: from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020.

The website said Monday that’s 325 days away.

Never to early to qualify though.

That’s exactly what Canada’s women’s softball team did on Sunday by virtue of 7-0 mercy rule win over Brazil at the Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier tournament in Surrey, B.C.

Playing a major role, was Kaleigh Rafter, who scored three runs, including a walk-off homer in the fifth that ended the game.

“I love this country, I love softball, I love playing for this team,” Rafter, a 33-year-old catcher, said following the game.

“It’s been a big part of me since I was a 19-year-old at my first tryout. It’s everything, man. It’s kind of who I am right now.”

Rafter is one of three players on the current national team who played for Canada when softball was last at the Olympics, at the 2008 Beijing Games, when Canada placed fourth.

Canada is currently ranked third in the world and won silver at the Pan American Games in Peru this summer.

