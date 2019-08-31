Fishing in Nain, a community of 1,125 people in the Inuit region of the atlantic Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Scientific knowledge gaps remain in this area of the Canadian coast line. (Courtesy Oceana Canada)

Scientific expedition winds up in Inuit region of Atlantic Canada

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Saturday, August 31, 2019 01:01
0 Comments ↓

Share
A 10-day research project between an ocean conservation group and the government of the Inuit region of Atlantic Canada wound up this week after a 10-day expedition to better understand the coastline in the region.

The Imappivut, (“Our Oceans” in Inuttitut) expedition got underway on August 18.

A 12-person science crew from Oceana Canada, along with Nunatsiavut government representatives and community members,  have been using underwater vehicles and cameras, as well as water sample testing, to do a mostly inshore survey to collect data on things like kelp forests, corals, sponges and open water areas surrounded by seasonal ice.

The Falcon, a 60-kg remotely operated vehicle (ROV), has a 300 metre depth rating and an arm for non-invasive sample collection. It was used on the expedition to explore the Nunatsiavut coastline. (Monica Phung/Oceana Canada)

Nunatsiavut is the Inuit region of the atlantic province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Robert Rangeley, Oceana Canada’s director of science, says the exchange of local knowledge, along with the collection of scientific data, is an important step in understanding this understudied area of Canada – especially in an area of rapid environmental change and global warming. 

“This area is so, so important, but so little is known about the undersea world,” Rangeley said in a telephone interview with Eye on the Arctic from the research vessel on Monday. “Scientific research has tended not to be inshore. That’s why we partnered with the Nunatsiavut Government to try to fill some of these knowledge gaps.”

“In areas with a changing ocean environment and other threats, we have to understand what’s there so we can manage and protect and look after the conservation values of these areas.”

Need for accurate data

Now that the expedition has been completed, the data will be analyzed and then shared in the hopes of informing planning and ocean conservation in the region.

Arctic char being cleaned in the ocean in Hebron, a Moravian Mission closed in 1959 in what is now Nunatsaivut. When it comes to Arctic research, “The science and the human element are inseparable,”says Robert Rangeley, Oceana Canada’s director of science. (Courtesy Oceana Canada)

The Nunatsiavut Government said they weren’t able to reach their representatives on the expedition before publication of this story. But Rangeley says he hopes the information from the expedition can help inform future planning decisions and that further surveys will be planned in the future.

“We want to make sure there’s a direct line to those making the decisions so we can provide them with the information on which they will manage their oceans for conservation,” Rangeley said. “The science is important, but people and the partnerships are just as important.” 

Feature Interview:

Hebron is a former Inuit community and Moravian mission. Labrador Inuit also had family fishing camps, cabins and traditional hunting areas around Hebron for hundreds of years, prior to the arrival of Europeans. Its residents were forced to relocate to other communities on the coast in 1959. Besides underwater sealife, the expedition team also saught to identify archaeological materials while looking underwater in Hebron Harbour. (Michelle Davies/Courtesy Oceana Canada)

For more on Nunatsiavut, sealife and the importance of collaboration between science and indigenous knowledge, listen to Eye on the Arctic‘s interview with Oceana Canada’s Robert Rangeley

Oceana is an advocacy group established in the United States in 2001 by The Pew Charitable Trusts, the Oak Foundation, the Marisla Foundation, the Sandler Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Besides Canada, the group has offshoots in Europe, Chile, Belize, Philippines, Brazil, Peru and Mexico.

To see the Imappivut expedition’s route, click here.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Archeologists dive back into Franklin mystery in Arctic Canada, CBC News

Finland: Finnish Heritage Agency scouring countryside for ancient monuments, Yle News

Greenland:  Bizarre skull belongs to first known beluga-narwhal hybridland:, CBC News

Iceland: Iceland glacier lost to climate change to get memorial ceremony this month, Eye on the Arctic

NorwayRoald Amundsen’s Maud back home 100 years after setting sail from Norway, CBC News

Russia: First icebreaker to reach the North Pole ends her days in a scrapyard, The Independent Barents Observer

Sweden: Sweden, Norway team up to preserve ancient rock carvings, Radio Sweden

United States: Heat stress that caused Alaska salmon deaths a sign of things to come, scientist warns, CBC News

Share
Categories: Environment
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

From McLuhan to Selye to screens and stress: a Canadian story...and study

Economy, Health, International, Society

Toronto Canada: one of the world’s safest cities.

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics

The LINK Online: Aug 29,30,31, 2019

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Canadian Muslims being stopped at U.S. border with little explanation

RCI | Français

Parlons littérature! Découvrez des auteurs canadiens avec RCI

RCI | Español

Su perro ¿No quiere jugar? Caminar? Verifique la comida por el corazón

RCI | 中文

YouTube首席执行官：让用户上传任何内容“比以往任何时候都更重要”

العربية | RCI

ماهي الكمبيوترات التي تمنعها شركات الطيران من رحلاتها ؟