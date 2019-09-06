Riders and their horses pass through a canola field as they take an afternoon trail ride near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, July 19, 2016. The organization that represents rural communities in Saskatchewan says Ottawa must do more to sort out the trade dispute with China affecting Canadian canola exports. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada requests WTO consultations with China over canola ban

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 15:22
0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada has requested formal consultations with China before the World Trade Organization to resolve a Chinese ban on Canadian canola shipments, International Trade Minister Jim Carr announced Friday.

The move comes as Ottawa and Beijing find themselves locked in a diplomatic dispute over Canada’s detention of a top Chinese telecom executive on a U.S. arrest warrant last December.

The arrest in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzou, wanted by U.S. authorities for alleged fraud and breaches of American sanctions in Iran, has infuriated Chinese officials.

Days after Meng was arrested at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1, Chinese security officials arrested two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, accusing them of endangering national security.

While the two men receive regular consular visits by Canadian diplomats, they have been denied access to lawyers and their family members since Dec. 10.

China has also placed restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including canola and meat.

“Our government is committed to rules-based international trade and has continued to advocate on behalf of Canadian farming families since China raised concerns over Canadian canola earlier this year,” said Carr in a statement.

Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification and Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food provide an update on the government’s response to the canola trade dispute with China during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already raised its concerns at the WTO General Council in early May, Carr said.

“Canada has continued to engage with China at various levels with a view to resolving the issue,” Carr said. “In order to make progress, Canada is seeking bilateral consultations at the WTO, which is the usual next step when direct engagement does not lead to resolution.”

Carr added that the federal government is standing by Canada’s “robust food inspection system” and will continue to keep farmers and producers informed of progress at the WTO.

Earlier this week, Trudeau announced the appointment of Dominic Barton, a former global managing director of consulting firm McKinsey & Co., Canada’s ambassador in Beijing in a move widely seen as opening the door for mending relations with China.

However, on Thursday Trudeau once again criticized China’s “arbitrary” detention of the two Canadians, denouncing it as a  tool to achieve its international and domestic political goals.

That comment sparked the ire of a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry on Friday, who reiterated Beijing’s position that Meng’s arrest had no basis in law and that Canada was acting as an American pawn.

“In order to pander to the U.S. political purposes, Canada has arbitrarily detained a citizen of a third country who didn’t violate any Canadian law at all,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing Friday. “It has acted as the cat’s paw of the U.S. and collaborated with the U.S. in orchestrating the Meng Wanzhou case. Is this the rule [of law] Canada acts upon?”

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Call to phase out toxic cash register reciepts

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Is Bianca bound for glory in New York? We'll know on Saturday

Arts and Entertainment, International

Jazz legend secret recordings (re)discovered in Canada

Environment, Indigenous, International, Society

A ray of hope in the battle to save trapped B.C. salmon

RCI | Français

Le miel est une denrée prisée, mais facilement falsifiée

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del 6, 7 y 8 de setiembre 2019

RCI | 中文

阿特伍德谈《遗嘱》：回看历史，极权必将溃败

العربية | RCI

أول جامعة فرنكوفونية في أونتاريو: حكومة فورد تبدّل موقفها وتعلن استعدادها