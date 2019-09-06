A cashier hands a customer his change and receipt during a purchase transaction at a store, in Henderson, Nev. on Aug. 29, 2014. Some of Canada's biggest retailers say they've started testing alternatives to receipt paper that's coated in potentially dangerous chemicals as pressure mounts for them to phase it out by the end of this year. A conglomerate of health, labour and environmental groups sent a letter to 13 retailers, including major grocers and fast-food chains, asking them to take immediate steps toward eliminating their use of bisphenol-coated receipts and other paper products in the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julie Jacobson,

Call to phase out toxic cash register reciepts

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 14:09
Last Updated: Friday, September 6, 2019 14:15
0 Comments ↓

Share

Millions of people every day handle a known toxic chemical and most don’t realize it.

The majority of today’s cash registers in stores use thermal paper for its cash register receipts. This type of receipt paper has usually been coated with bisphenol-A (BPA) which has been banned in baby bottles in Canada since 2010 as a hormone disruptor and potentially harmful to babies whose bodies are still in early development. It was not banned on thermal cash register paper or other food or beverage products..

Still, the government noted the chemical “constitutes or may constitute a danger to human health and the environment”. The chemical can be absorbed into the body through the skin as you handle the receipts.

In light of growing public concern, some companies switched from BPA to BPS on the receipts. Howeve, that is a nearly identical chemical.

A concerted campaign last month by a group including Environmental Defence, the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada, and Breast Cancer Action Quebec said the receipts constitute a health threat. In a letter to 13 major retailers, the group said the chemicals,”damage fertility, harm the fetus, and cause adverse health outcomes including cancers of the breast and prostate, diabetes, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children”.

The group took the action to push retailers as they feel the government has been slow to legislate.  Health Canada says levels found in adults are low and do not pose a health risk.

The environmental and health group, including the labour union, United Food and Commercial Workers Canada disagrees.  They say, “The notion that … by doing one’s job that one is being exposed to these toxins would quite naturally concern us”.

Some of the companies targeted in the campaign to stop using the chemical-coated receipts said they no longer use BPA, and comply with all regulations.  Several did not say what they use as a replacement, while others say they are in the process of exploring alternatives to the bisphenol chemicals.

In response to the campaign Costco Canada, a major big box retailer, has just announced it will phase out BPA and BPS by the end of the year.

Other countries have raised concerns about the chemical’s use but Switzerland is the only country so far to ban BPA and BPS from use in thermal paper.

additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Call to phase out toxic cash register reciepts

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Is Bianca bound for glory in New York? We'll know on Saturday

Arts and Entertainment, International

Jazz legend secret recordings (re)discovered in Canada

Environment, Indigenous, International, Society

A ray of hope in the battle to save trapped B.C. salmon

RCI | Français

Le miel est une denrée prisée, mais facilement falsifiée

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del 6, 7 y 8 de setiembre 2019

RCI | 中文

阿特伍德谈《遗嘱》：回看历史，极权必将溃败

العربية | RCI

أول جامعة فرنكوفونية في أونتاريو: حكومة فورد تبدّل موقفها وتعلن استعدادها