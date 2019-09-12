In addition to world film premiers, and screenings of major new film releases, the Toronto International film fest features audience discussions with actors, directors, Telefilm Canada's "pitch this" and much more. (via CBC)

Tiff between giants at TIFF

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 08:58
Last Updated: Thursday, September 12, 2019 15:05
0 Comments ↓

Share

Begun in 1976, the Toronto International Film Festival-TIFF– has since become one of the single most important film events in the world

Movie fans in Canada’s biggest city are once again thrilled to see so many big stars being spotted daily around the city.  It’s not only film stars either, with all kinds of top entertainers, whether singers, musicians, sports stars and others dropping in to be part of this international “scene”.

Director Ron Howard is among the high profile guest speakers at this month’s Toronto International Film Festival, (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/Associated Press)

TIFF is now widely accepted as second only to Cannes in terms of prestige, high profile entertainments stars, and marketing with public attendance in recent years nearing 500,000.

This year however, a dispute between movie theatres and streaming services like Netflix and Amazon has come to the ten day festival.

The main and largest venue, Scotiabank multiplex theatre, has 14 screens and seating for 4,500. Part of Canada’s extensive Cineplex theatre chain,  had advised TIFF organisers that it will not show any of the nine Netflix movies making their debut at the festival which will screen nine Netflix and four Amazon films.  Those films will be shown at the much smaller official venue the year-round Bell Lightbox theatre

The dispute between theatre owners and the streaming services is due to the latter not respecting an established 90 day window for screening of feature films in theatres before they are moved to the streaming subscription websites.  Theatres say this exclusive time frame is critical for their survival.

Star Tom Hanks showed up at a Toronto coffee shop after their tongue-in-cheek campaign to get him to come to their business. Hanks is in Toronto to promote his film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood” about children’s TV host Mr Rogers. (Grindercoffee-Twitter via CBC)

In a statement last Saturday Cineplex wrote,” “There are hundreds of fantastic films screening as part of this year’s festival and with all those options we asked that our screens feature titles from studios who understand and appreciate the importance of the theatrical release model. We have a strong and longstanding partnership with TIFF and are proud of our role in creating memorable theatrical experiences for festivalgoers, now and for years to come.”

In the U.S, major chains like AMC and Regal are also fighting to preserve the longer window between a film’s theatre release and moving to the internet subscribers

This year TIFF began on September 5th, and continues until the 15th.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Arts and Entertainment, International
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Canadian universities in world rankings

Arts and Entertainment, International

Tiff between giants at TIFF

RCI | Français

Bianca Andreescu, nouvelle star internationale du tennis

RCI | Español

Ley sobre la laicidad de Quebec : ¿Puede Justin Trudeau impugnar su validez?

RCI | 中文

大选季节，政治虚假信息网上盛行，选民如何应对？

جاغميت سينغ زعيم الحزب الديمقراطي الجديد /Fred Chartrand/CPالعربية | RCI

حديث مع زاهية المصري، مرشحة الحزب الديمقراطي الجديد في إحدى دوائر مونتريال