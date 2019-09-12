Liberal election plane damaged in Victoria after media bus drives under wing

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s election plane sustained some damage in Victoria after a bus transporting journalists who cover the Liberal campaign brushed against one of its wings Wednesday night.

The plane had just landed in the British Columbia capital for Trudeau’s campaign stop on day one of the federal election race.

A bus, used to transport journalists from the plane to the terminal, was parked close to the plane. As it departed, the bus drove under the wing of the plane. Witnesses described hearing a loud scraping sound as the top of the bus slowly dragged under the wing.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

We’ve just had an incident at the airport in Victoria. One of our busses hit the Liberal plane while driving to the hotel. The bus went under the plane wing and it’s roof scraped the bottom of the wing. As you can imagine, this could be challenging for the campaign. pic.twitter.com/lCcRB1ctTs — David Cochrane (@CochraneCBC) September 12, 2019

Seriously. The Liberal bus just crashed into the Liberal plane wing. pic.twitter.com/fFL6YbnW7m — Tonda MacCharles (@TondaMacC) September 12, 2019

Trudeau has a busy flight schedule planned for Thursday with stops in Kamloops, B.C., and Edmonton.

A spokesperson for Trudeau said everything about the plane will be properly assessed, but for now, Thursday’s plans remain the same.

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC News