Plastics in the ocean are becoming an increasing concern around the globe. The new “Plastic in a Bottle” project from the Arctic Council’s PAME working group seeks to raise awareness about how the issue affects the Arctic. (Rich Carey/Shutterstock)

GPS-bugged capsules lobbed into sea to track litter trajectories in Arctic

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Saturday, September 21, 2019 01:01
0 Comments ↓

Share
The Arctic council working group focused on the polar marine environment is taking a novel approach raising awareness around marine litter – releasing GPS-bugged capsules into the water to simulate plastic bottles that can then be tracked live on the group’s website.

The Arctic Council’s Protection of the Arctic Marine Environment (PAME) working group kicked off the project ⁠— called  “Plastic in a Bottle” ⁠— from Iceland on September 12.

The first capsule was launched by Iceland’s Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources Gudmundur Ingi Gudbrandsson from the Icelandic Coast Guard vessel Thor just off the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland.

“Plastics in the oceans is a growing problem,” said Gudbrandsson in a news release on Friday.

“Therefore, it is essential to enhance knowledge on how marine litter travels around the oceans worldwide. The Plastic in a bottle project will give us an important insight in that regard as well as increasing our awareness about plastics in the oceans.”

Interactive map and secret instructions

PAME’s Executive Secretary Soffía Guðmundsdóttir says while there’s accumulating understanding around how currents, streams, waves and winds can transport litter across oceans, knowledge is still limited when it comes to how plastics travel in and out of Arctic waters. 

“Our aim is to show how expansively marine litter and plastics can travel and to gain a better understanding of how plastics that originate from far away end up on shores in the Arctic,” she said. 

In the coming months, PAME will be releasing other capsules from different areas of the Arctic.

Iceland’s Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources, Gudmundur Ingi Gudbrandsson, launching a “plastic bottle in a capsule” into the Atlantic on September 12. (Icelandic Coast Guard)

The capsules’ journey’s can then be traced on an interactive map on the PAME website.

Messages have been placed inside the bottles with instructions that will tell the finder what to do with it.

PAME hopes the “Plastic in a Bottle” project will also help raise awareness about marine pollution.

Iceland focus on marine environment

The Arctic Council is an international forum made up of the world’s eight circumpolar nations, which includes Canada, and six Arctic Indigenous groups. Iceland currently hold’s the forum’s rotating two-year chairmanship. 

PAME is one of six working groups in the Arctic Council. The working groups are made up of international experts on a particular subject and conduct the main work of the forum.  The other five groups focus on emergency preparedness, flora and fauna, monitoring and assessment, contaminants and sustainable development.

Iceland outlined four priorities during their chairmanship: the Arctic marine environment, climate and green energy solutions, people and communities of the Arctic and strengthening the Arctic Council.

“Reducing marine litter, in particular plastics, is one of my priorities as a Minister and we have already initiated many actions and are planning even more to that regard,” said Gudbrandsson. “Iceland has also focused on the topic internationally, including within the Arctic Council and our Chairmanship. I believe that is very important.” 

Iceland chairs the Arctic Council until 2021.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Ottawa and Inuit in Atlantic Canada to launch study on protected marine area, Eye on the Arctic

Denmark: Nordic PMs sign climate declaration at Iceland meeting, Eye on the Arctic

Finland: Citizens’ initiative prompts Finnish lawmakers to consider microplastics ban, Yle News

Iceland: New Arctic shipping database launched by Arctic Council working group, Eye on the Arctic

Norway: Norwegian cruise company phases out single-use plastics from its Svalbard establishments, The Independent Barents Observer

Russia: Russian Navy sends clean-up team to Arctic trash dump, The Independent Barents Observer

Sweden: Swedish government wants to go beyond EU single-use plastics ban, Radio Sweden

United States: Industry launches campaign to free oceans from plastic… how serious is it?, Alaska Public Media

column-banner-eilis

Share
Categories: Environment
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Link hosts L-R: Marie Claude Simard, Mathiew Leiser, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
RCI | Français

Comprendre ce que vous mangez en prenant simplement une photo

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del 20, 21 y 22 de setiembre 2019

RCI | 中文

谷歌在搜索中提升原创新闻内容排名，老牌媒体或许受益

العربية | RCI

كيف تتخلص من الإدمان على الهواتف الذكية؟