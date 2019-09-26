McDonald’s launches Beyond Meat burger pilot in Ontario

More than a year after A&W became the first Canadian fast-food chain to sell the now ubiquitous Beyond Meat burgers, McDonald’s Canada will roll out a limited pilot of the plant-based patty to test its customer’s appetite for vegetarian eats.

McDonald’s will start serving the plant-based patty sandwiches dubbed P.L.T. – plant, lettuce and tomato in a nod to the classic BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato) sandwich – at 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario.

The P.L.T. will cost $6.49.

“McDonald’s has a proud legacy of fun, delicious and craveable food—and now, we’re extending that to a test of a juicy, plant-based burger,” said Ann Wahlgren, McDonald’s vice president of Global Menu Strategy. “We’ve been working on our recipe and now we’re ready to hear feedback from our customers.”

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s Canada served up veggie burgers.

It last introduced one – the McVeggie Deluxe – in June 2002. The restaurant pulled the soy-based patty sandwich from the menu “due to softer sales” in 2005, a company spokesperson told The Canadian Press.

The company believes more than a decade later, its customers are ready to embrace a vegetarian option.

With files from The Canadian Press