IPCC special climate report: Danger dead ahead

The IPCC special report on Oceans and cryosphere in a changing climate, adds yet another strong warning about what lies ahead.

Jake Rice (PhD), Chief scientist emeritus at Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) was a contributing author for the IPCC special report

The study looked at data from the 1970’s to the early twenty-teens to create a picture of what is happening and what is likely to happen under various scenarios of greenhouse gas emissions.

The analysis of almost 7,000 scientific studies by over 100 scientists from 36 countries shows current effects, but also likely effects under continued emission levels, and reduced emission levels.

None are positive, but without rapid action to reduce emissions, warming could have extremely serious effects and no area of the world will be unaffected.

An expert in this field, Jake Rice says he was alarmed by the speed of the likely effects on the environment from global warming predicted, even under lesser emissions scenarios.

Whether as individuals or national governments, he says that the question, “why should I do it, if I don’t get to benefit” should be a question no longer asked, as the negative consequences of inaction for children and grandchildren are clear. Warming and climate are global and he, like others, says it’s time for individuals and governments to no longer wait, and to take actions for the global good

