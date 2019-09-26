Waves pounding White Rock during a storm in 2016. A Canadian government report earlier this year said Canada's oceans are going up between one millimetre and 4.5 millimetres each year and combined with storms and higher tides create a 'perfect moment' for damage. ARound the world all coastal cities are under some degree of threat. (Bill Hawke)

IPCC special climate report: Danger dead ahead

By Marc Montgomery |
Posted: Thursday, September 26, 2019 11:27
Last Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2019 12:38
The IPCC special report on Oceans and cryosphere in a changing climate, adds yet another strong warning about what lies ahead.

Jake Rice (PhD),  Chief scientist emeritus at Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) was a contributing author for the IPCC special report

Jake Rice (PhD) contributor to IPCC special report discusses findings and implications

The study looked at data from the 1970’s to the early twenty-teens to create a picture of what is happening and what is likely to happen under various scenarios of greenhouse gas emissions.

A visitor stands at a spot that in 1963 was under the ice of the Pasterze glacier as the glacier in its current state is seen behind on Aug. 13 near Heiligenblut am Grossglockner, Austria. The Pasterze, Austria’s largest glacier, has lost over half its volume since 1850, and its tongue, shrinking in both width and depth, has retreated at least 2.6 kilometres. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The analysis of almost 7,000 scientific studies by over 100 scientists from 36 countries shows current effects, but also likely effects under continued emission levels, and reduced emission levels.

None are positive, but without rapid action to reduce emissions, warming could have extremely serious effects and no area of the world will be unaffected.

An expert in this field, Jake Rice says he was alarmed by the speed of the likely effects on the environment from global warming predicted, even under lesser emissions scenarios.

World temperature anomalies Aug 2019, shows most of the world warmer than average (NOAA)

Whether as individuals or national governments, he says that the question, “why should I do it, if I don’t get to benefit” should be a question no longer asked, as the negative consequences of inaction for children and grandchildren are clear. Warming and climate are global and he, like others, says it’s time for individuals and governments to no longer wait, and to take actions for the global good

Additional information-sources

Categories: Environment, International
