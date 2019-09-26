Working to de-radicalize, one person at a time

It’s a program that grew out of a previous effort to help young people in danger of becoming involved with gang violence Calgary in 2015.

It’s called ReDirect and it’s one of many anti-radicalization programs that exist across Canada–part of a national effort and efforts by individual communities to prevent terrorist acts before before they start.

The people who work in ReDirect–police officers and social workers alike–are trying to make a difference by bringing troubled young people back from the edge–both for their sake and for society’s.

ReDirect’s co-ordinator is Sgt. Gareth Joels of the Calgary Police Service.

I spoke with him by phone at his office in Calgary.