Boys stand at a back of a truck as they flee Ras al Ain town, Syria Oct. 9, 2019. (Rodi Said/REUTERS)

Turkish offensive in Syria poses risks for children, aid groups warn

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 18:35
0 Comments ↓

Share

International aid groups and humanitarian agencies are warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe in northeastern Syria as Turkey continues its cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants who control the area.

Turkey pounded Kurdish militia who had aligned themselves with the U.S. in the fight against ISIS for a second day on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee and killing dozens.

Turkey accuses the YPG Kurdish militia, which formed the backbone of the U.S.-supported anti-ISIS coalition in Syria, of being a branch of the terrorist PKK group that has fought for a greater autonomy for Turkey’s Kurds.

The offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by the YPG, which began days after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. troops out of the way and following a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, opens one of the biggest new fronts in years in an eight-year-old civil war that has drawn in global powers.

Girls stand together as they look to the camera in Ras al Ain town, Syria Oct. 9, 2019. (Rodi Said/REUTERS)

Children trapped in conflict areas are particularly vulnerable to the rapid escalation of fighting in northeast Syria, warned Thursday the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba.

She called for restraint in the conduct of hostilities as children in Syria already live in dire conditions and will be severely impacted as the security and humanitarian situation deteriorate.

“The killing and maiming of children, attacks on schools and hospitals, as well as the recruitment and use of children are among the most severe violations of children’s rights in Syria, and the utmost must be done to prevent them,” Gamba said.

The reports of civilian deaths, including those of two children, and several more injured are devastating, said Save the Children charity in a statement.

“Northeast Syria is home to people who are all too familiar with the horrors of war,” the charity said. “Many have been displaced more than once already. How many times have we seen those scenes of women and children with their belongings bundled on their backs moving in search of safety?”

With winter around the corner, families will face additional challenges as they search for shelter, it added.

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, as seen from the Turkish border town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, Oct. 10, 2019. (Murad Sezer/REUTERS)

In addition to the Syrian civilians in the northeast, there are thousands of women and children living in camps across the area.

Three of the camps are home to Syrian, Iraqi families and more than 9,000 foreign children with perceived links to ISIS of more than 40 nationalities, including at least 25 “innocent” Canadian children, Save the Children Canada said.

These children now rely exclusively on humanitarian aid to survive, the charity said in a statement.

“So far, camps continue to operate,” the statement said. “But any disruption to aid services is placing the lives of Canadian children and other residents – nearly 90,000 people – across the three camps at risk.”

The charity reiterated its call on Ottawa to ensure the immediate protection of Canadian children and their families in northeast Syria.

“All children are innocent and punishing them where they were born or what circumstance they were born in is not our way,” said Bill Chambers, president and CEO of Save the Children Canada.

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International

Fish farming controversy over massive salmon die-off

Economy, Environment, International, Society

Fast food outlets top lists of plastic litter in Canada

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Small, medium businesses wary of increasing cyberattacks

Immigration & Refugees, Society

Soccer players to talk about immigration

RCI | Français

Attirer les immigrants en région, l’UMQ se mobilise à Sherbrooke

RCI | Español

¿Desobediencia civil para influenciar la lucha contra cambios climáticos?

RCI | 中文

周四党魁法语电视辩论激烈又出彩

(من اليمين إلى اليسار) : إيف-فرانسوا بلانشيه (الكتلة الكيبيكية)، أندرو شير (حزب المحافظين الكندي)، جوستان ترودو (الحزب الليرالي الكندي)، الصحفي باتريس روا (منشط المناظرة، تلفزيون هيئة الإذاعة الكندية)، ماكسيم برنييه (حزب الشعب في كندا)، إليزابيث ماي (حزب الخضر) و جاغميت سينغ (الحزب الديمقراطي الجديد) - The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrickالعربية | RCI

آخر مناظرة للزعماء الفدراليين قبل موعد الانتخابات الكندية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Trudeau et Blanchet ciblés dans un débat des chefs en forme de bilanDébat : les affirmations des chefs sous la loupe de La VérifArrestation de deux partenaires de l'avocat de Trump liés à l'affaire ukrainienneLe projet de loi sur les taxis est adoptéAffaire ukrainienne : au tour du secrétaire à l'Énergie d'être ciblé par les démocratesAide médicale à mourir : les chefs fédéraux interpellés par une citoyenneImmigration : Justin Trudeau reconnaît le droit du Québec d'imposer un testLa main-d’œuvre qualifiée vietnamienne pressée par la guerre commerciale Chine-États-UnisPlomb dans l’eau des écoles : le gouvernement Legault critiqué pour sa « négligence »Vol de données au Mouvement Desjardins : des entreprises de Québec visées par la police
'Unprecedented' wet fall Manitoba weather hurts crops, puts flood fighters into actionThe NationalDivided UN fails to agree on Turkey's offensive in SyriaEl Paso mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 22 deathsCanada's Arctic birds could be 'squeezed out of existence' by climate changePrescription Zantac and other heartburn medications are being recalled. Here's what you should doCracks found in 38 of 800 Boeing 737 NG jets inspected globallyPolls say Singh won the English debate, but tonight the pressure is back on Bloc leader BlanchetPeople's Party won't take action against N.S. candidate who called Islam 'pure evil'Rudy Giuliani associates among 4 facing conspiracy, campaign finance charges