Airshow crash of Canadian military aerobatics jet

An air show demonstration went rather badly for the Canadian military aerobatics team in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday.

The pilot had to eject from one of the jets, which later crashed into an uninhabited pasture area. Fortunately there are no reported injuries on the ground and the pilot also was unharmed but was briefly taken to hospital as a precaution.

The rest of the airshow was cancelled after the crash.

The Canadian Forces “Snowbirds” demonstration team flies the CT-114 Tutor jet which was originally built as a jet trainer for the Canadian Forces between 1963-66. A total of 212 were built but the ageing trainers were withdrawn from the Canadian Forces in 2000 replaced by newer trainers from the UK (Hawk) and US (Harvard II) although the Snowbirds continue to fly the aircraft.

The cause of the crash is not known as yet, and a spokesman for the Snowbirds says because of the crash it is not known whether the Snowbirds will perform in their last show of the season which is slated for Texas on the 19th and 20th of this month

Additional information-sources