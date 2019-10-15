The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds are a renowned military aerobatics team having been formed in 1971. (shown here in April 2017 over Comox B.C. (Sgt Halina Folfas, 19 Wing Imaging Services)

Airshow crash of Canadian military aerobatics jet

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 09:34
An air show demonstration went rather badly for the Canadian military aerobatics team in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday.

The pilot had to eject from one of the jets, which later crashed into an uninhabited pasture area. Fortunately there are no reported injuries on the ground and the pilot also was unharmed but was briefly taken to hospital as a precaution.

A plume of smoke rises from the site where the jet crashed into a pasture after the pilot bailed out during an airshow this weekend. (twitter April Kisner)

The rest of the airshow was cancelled after the crash.

One of the wings of the jet lies bent at the burned out and still smouldering crash site (submitted Vickie Laxon)

The Canadian Forces “Snowbirds” demonstration team flies the CT-114 Tutor jet which was originally built as a jet trainer for the Canadian Forces between 1963-66.  A total of 212 were built but the ageing trainers were withdrawn from the Canadian Forces in 2000 replaced by newer trainers from the UK (Hawk) and US (Harvard II) although the Snowbirds continue to fly the aircraft.

The Snowbirds aerobatic squadron flies the CT-114 Tutor trainer, built in the 1960’s and retired from training by the RCAF in 2000. ( Sgt Halina Folfas, 19 Wing Imaging Services)

The cause of the crash is not known as yet, and a spokesman for the Snowbirds says because of the crash it is not known whether the Snowbirds will perform in their last show of the season which is slated for Texas on the 19th and 20th of this month

