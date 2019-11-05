Nunavut grapples with cyberattack on government computers

Technicians and security experts in Nunavut are continuing their efforts to restore digital order following a weekend ransomware cyberattack in the northern territory.

All government services requiring access to electronic information stored on government computers were affected, but officials say it does not appear that personal information was leaked in the attack.

“We are working non-stop to resolve this issue,” Premier Joe Savikataaq said in a release.

“Essential services will not be impacted and the government will continue to operate while we work through this issue.”

Officials say the virus was likely downloaded to Nunavut’s network when an employee clicked a web advertisement or email link while working late on Friday.

There is no word on when the computer systems will be up and running again.

Minister of Community and Government Services Lorne Kusugak said Monday it would be at least a week.

Technicians are focusing on restoring data related to health, family, education, justice and finance.

Residents attending medical appointments are being asked to bring their health cards and a list of medication they are taking.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that allows hackers to view a computer’s files, gather information and spread through its network.

The virus then encrypts the files making them unavailable to their normal users and the attackers then demand payments to release the data.

Nunavut officials say no ransom has been paid.

With files from CBC, CTV, CP, Huffington Post