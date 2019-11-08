Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould (right) and the Chief of the Communications Security Establishment Greta Bossenmaier (left) hold a news conference to discuss an assessment of cyber threats to Canada's democratic process in Ottawa, Friday June 16, 2017. Bossenmaier will retire from her role as national security and intelligence adviser in early December, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser to retire in December

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 14:13
Last Updated: Friday, November 8, 2019 15:31
0 Comments ↓

Share

National Security and Intelligence Adviser Greta Bossenmaier will retire in early December after nearly 35 years in public service, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

“Ms. Bossenmaier has served Canadians with dedication, integrity, and excellence over the past 35 years, including in senior roles such as Chief of the Communications Security Establishment; Deputy Minister, Afghanistan Task Force, Privy Council Office; and Senior Associate Deputy Minister of International Development,” Trudeau said in a statement.

David Morrison, the prime minister’s foreign and defence policy adviser, will temporarily act as the national security and intelligence adviser in addition to his regular role, Trudeau said.

A new national security and intelligence adviser (NSIA) will be appointed soon to fill the vacancy created by Bossenmaier’s retirement, he added.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I wish Ms. Bossenmaier the very best in retirement and thank her for her commitment and dedication during her exceptional career,” Trudeau said.

Bossenmaier, who began her career in the public service in 1984 as a defence scientist at the Operational Research and Analysis Establishment of the Department of National Defence, was the third national security and intelligence adviser to serve under Trudeau.

She was preceded by Richard Fadden and Daniel Jean.

‘A complex and difficult job’

Thomas Juneau, a former strategic analyst at the DND who teaches at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, said Bossenmaier’s retirement after serving as national security and intelligence adviser for 1.5 years is not at all unexpected and is likely connected with the upcoming government transition following the Oct. 21 federal election.

“Despite comments already popping up on social media, this is a public service job, a non-partisan job,” Juneau said.

It is a complex and difficult job, he added.

“The NSIA has limited concrete levers of power; the main one is his or her direct access to the prime minister,” Juneau said. “But compared to the national security adviser in the U.S, she has more limited authority, even the equivalent in the U.K. has slightly stronger authority.”

‘A trailblazer’

In 2015, Bossenmaier was appointed as chief of the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), Canada’s secretive signals intelligence agency, which is also responsible for the country’s cybersecurity.

Bossenmaier served as chief of the CSE during a time when public confidence in the Canadian intelligence community was shaken in the wake of the Edward Snowden scandal, said Stephanie Carvin, a former national security official who teaches International Relations at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa.

“She played an important role in helping to open up that organization, effectively working to improve its social license,” Carvin said. “She would also have been involved in the drafting of the CSE Act, which was included as a part of C-59, so she has helped to shape the future of the [intelligence] community as well.”

Bossenmaier has served as national security and intelligence adviser at a time when Canada’s threat picture is in flux: the uncertainty over the Islamic State and the rise of economic national security concerns, Carvin said.

“Bossenmaier has a reputation for being very professional and although most Canadians will not be familiar with her name, I also see her as a trailblazer for women working in key national security and intelligence roles,” Carvin said.

Share
Categories: Politics
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Host L-R: Terry Haig, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
Internet, Science and Technology

Discovery of BC's first unique dinosaur species

RCI | Français

Les répercussions de la mort de Robert Adams au Nunavik selon Eilis Quinn

RCI | Español

553 objetos olvidados en el cuerpo después de una cirugía en Canadá

RCI | 中文

韩印菲专业人才比中国专业人才更受欢迎：加拿大亚太基金会民调

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الحراكيْن العراقي واللبناني واحتمال تأثيرهما على الوضع في سوريا