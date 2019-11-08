The LINK Online, Nov. 8,9,10, 2019

Your hosts, Terry, Levon, Marc (video of show at bottom)

Scientists around the world issue climate emergency warning

Inspired in part by young activist Greta Thunberg, over 11-thousand scientists from around the world have signed an open letter called “World Scientists Warning of a Climate Emergency”.

Terry spoke to Lonnie Aarssen Queen’s University biologist in Kingston Ontario. Professor Aarssen was one of the over 400 Canadian scientists and researchers who signed the international document.

Canadian charity teams with egg farmers to care for African orphans

Two successful Canadian business people married to each other happened to be in the United States on the tragic attacks of September 11 when passenger planes were deliberately flown into New York City’s “twin towers” and the Pentagon. One of those Canadians were aboard a jet at the time, and the was conducting business in New York City, and both were worried sick that the other may have died in the deadly attacks. Both were safe but it caused them to completely rethink their lives.

It resulted in a move to Africa where they established an orphanage for babies. Levon spoke Ian and Janine Maxwell about their humanitarian operation and about some important recent help from the organisation known as the Egg Farmers of Canada.

Remembrance WWII: Canada’s Black Watch in the tragic victory at Verrieres Ridge

It was a pivotal battle during the Second World War. Canada’s storied Black Watch regiment was sent to take the Germans position at Verrieres Ridge in France. The Germans had decided to hold this high ground and the resulting bitter fight almost wiped out the Royal Highland Regiment, but though other battles raged on for months afterward, it has also been seen as the beginning of the end for the Germans in Normandy

Marc spoke to Montreal historian, author, and teacher David O’Keefe about his new book for this short period describing in personalised detail and narrative style this terribly costly battle. It’s called “Seven Days in Hell: Canada’s battle for Normandy and the rise of the Black Watch snipers”

Video of this week’s show (starts at 0;42)

