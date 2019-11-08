Dozens of snow-shovelers work the grandstands at Calgary's McMahon Stadium, site of this year's Grey Cup, before a playoff game in 2010. No matter what the weather, the rite of passage known as Canadian November Football begins Sunday. (John Spittal/CBC)

It’s time for November Football, a Canadian rite of passage

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 13:00
Last Updated: Friday, November 8, 2019 15:48
0 Comments ↓

Share

It’s November–time to partake in a long-standing Canadian rite of passage: ugly professional football.

The Canadian Football League conference semifinals take place Sunday–the first hurdle for any team looking to win the 2019 Grey Cup in two weeks time.

Montreal hosts Edmonton and Calgary hosts Winnipeg. 

Relentless snow in the first half and a cameo from the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made for a truly Canadian championship Grey Cup game in 2017. (Canadian Press/ Getty Images)

Winners advance.

The thing about November Football in Canada is that it tends to be about way more than wins and loses, unless, of course, your team is involved.

Most Canadians, I would wager, can tell you about November Football games they remember, even when their team was not involved.

Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols unleashes a pass against Calgary in the West playoffs last year. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Most will likely not remember the score, but they’ll very likely remember the setting.

November Football, you see, is about coming to grips with the reality that Old Man Winter is not about to turn tail and head off in another direction,

It’s about realizing those mean, bleak conditions you see on the tube or witness live are going to be with us for another five months or so.

Prepping the field in 2017 before the Toronto Argonauts stunned the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 to win the 105th Grey Cup in Ottawa. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

November Football is, in fact, a not-so-sneaky preview of what’s about to happen.

True, the mud-caked uniforms and grime-stained faces of the players that we used to carry in our memories are no longer a part of the spectacle, having gone the way of all flesh, thanks to advent of artificial turf.

Still.

Rites of passage are allowed to evolve.

Bruce Dowbiggin. (cbc. ca)

A man who has spent more than his share of time partaking in all this is my pal Bruce Dowbiggin, author, sportswriter, broadcaster and host of the Not the Public Broadcaster website.

I spoke with him at his home in Calgary on Friday.

Listen
Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Host L-R: Terry Haig, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
Internet, Science and Technology

Discovery of BC's first unique dinosaur species

RCI | Français

Les répercussions de la mort de Robert Adams au Nunavik selon Eilis Quinn

RCI | Español

553 objetos olvidados en el cuerpo después de una cirugía en Canadá

RCI | 中文

韩印菲专业人才比中国专业人才更受欢迎：加拿大亚太基金会民调

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الحراكيْن العراقي واللبناني واحتمال تأثيرهما على الوضع في سوريا