A National Parks and Wildlife crew member fights flames at Half Chain road at Koorainghat, near Taree in New South Wales state Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Darren Pateman/AAP Images via AP)

Canada stands ready to assist Australia in fighting raging wildfires

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 10:46
0 Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) is sending a liaison officer to Australia to work with authorities there on determining what assistance Canada can provide as Australian firefighters struggle to contain more than 150 fires raging on both the east and west coasts on Wednesday.

The most intense fires were concentrated in the northeastern states of New South Wales and Queensland, although a fire emergency warning had also been issued for a blaze threatening the west coast city of Geraldton.

New South Wales had lost more than 200 homes since Friday, while 14 homes had been destroyed in southeast Queensland.

Some communities have been evacuated repeatedly as the fire danger recedes, then returns with flames fanned by strong wind changes.

Canada and Australia have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that allows for sharing resources and information on wildfires, Clement Nocos, a spokesperson for Natural Resources Canada, told Radio Canada International.

The goal is to improve emergency response to wildfires by sharing fire management knowledge, innovations and research, and pooling necessary resources during times of crises, Nocos added.

“Due to the differences in the timing of fire seasons in Canada and Australia, collaboration is mutually beneficial,” Nocos said.

In this image made from video, forest trees are on fire in Hillville, New South Wales state, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. More than 50 homes were damaged or destroyed and 13 firefighters were injured overnight by catastrophic wildfires across Australia’s most populous state before the emergency subsided on Wednesday, officials said. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

Australia has frequently sent resources to Canada to support Canadian firefighters during some of the worst wildfires in recent history.

Officials at the CIFFC will be discussing the situation with the provincial and territorial fire agencies this week to see what resources could be made available to be dispatched to Australia, Nocos said.

A severe fire danger warning was in place for much southern Queensland Wednesday, with soaring temperatures and thunderstorms expected.

“We’ve got another tough day today and there is an extended forecast that we are not out the woods by any means,” said Michael Wassing of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commission.

The Insurance Council of Australia, an industry body, said insurers had received 450 fire damage claims in the disaster areas.

In New South Wales, more than 50 homes were damaged or destroyed and 13 firefighters were injured overnight by catastrophic wildfires that subsided on Wednesday.

At one point on Tuesday, 16 fires raged out of control at emergency level simultaneously across New South Wales, a near record number.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons warned that rain that would quench the fire danger on the east coast is not forecast for months.

With files from The Associated Press and Reuters

Share
Categories: International
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

The sports-Remembrance Day poppy controversy continues: Don Cherry

Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

‘Superbugs’ could kill hundreds of thousands, cost billions in just 30 years

RCI | Français

L’écriture romanesque féministe de Nassira Belloula

RCI | Español

Las “Transmigrificaciones” de la artista visual canado-boliviana Pilar Mehlis

RCI | 中文

蒙特利尔大除雪：你的车被拖走了怎么办？

العربية | RCI

أمسية في إدمونتون في غرب كندا لدعم نشاط إنساني في لبنان

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Guy Laliberté accusé en Polynésie française pour culture de cannabisTrump plus intéressé par Biden que par l’Ukraine, selon le chargé d’affaires TaylorArrêt Jordan: un procès annulé en Alberta à cause des droits linguistiquesFonderie de Belledune : une fermeture de plus qui inquiète des commerçantsD'autres enquêtes pourraient être fermées, dit le patron de l'UPACAirbnb : la certification étoilée exigée pour les résidences secondaires sera revueDes propriétaires montréalais pris à la gorgeCommission Laurent : le Québec ne fait plus confiance à la DPJAccident mortel sur la 440 : deux paramédicaux racontent leur choc post-traumatiqueLa commissaire à l'éthique rejette la plainte sur Catherine Dorion
The NationalRoger Stone trial closes with duelling versions of motives in 2016 Trump campaignAlberta premier's principal adviser spent $18K in taxpayer money on trips to London, NDP saysCanadian Nationalist Party Leader Travis Patron charged after 2 women attacked in ReginaRon MacLean mum on what Hockey Night in Canada will look like post-CherryMan accused of attack on professor while high found naked in bathroom, judge toldBenadryl shouldn't be available over the counter due to potential side effects, allergists sayHoodie-wearing Quebec MNA challenges the dress code, and takes heat for doing itTrump meets with Turkish President Erdogan, no breakthrough on mounting differencesJagmeet Singh says NDP open to voting against throne speech