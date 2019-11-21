Eleanor Collins, who turned 100 on Thursday is pictured Monday in her home in Surrey, B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Canada’s First Lady of Jazz turns 100

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, November 21, 2019 14:00
Last Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2019 15:41
0 Comments ↓

Share

Eleanor Collins turned 100 today.

Not bad for someone who spent much of her life in the sometimes insane and very often topsy-turvy world of show biz.

Among many, many other things Collins is a jazz singer.

How good?

In 2014, at the age of 95, she was invested into The Order of Canada for her work as “a supremely talented vocalist who changed the face of race relations in mid-20th Century Vancouver–and consequently became a civic leader and pioneer in the development of British Columbia’s music industry.”

She is also a broadcasting pioneer.

In 1955, she became the first black woman to host her own television variety show in North America with the CBC’s The Eleanor Show.

A year earlier, she had broken new ground by starring on CBC Vancouver’s Bamboula: A Day in the West Indies, which became the first Canadian television show with a mixed race cast.

Through it all, she and her late husband Richard, with whom she was married for 70 years, raised four children.

She says they could have moved to the U.S. but preferred to stay in Canada.

“I haven’t had anything but pure blessings,” she says.

Eleanor Collins and Richard (Dick) Collins were married for 70 years. They had four children. (Franz Lindner/CBC)

Born and raised in Edmonton, she moved to British Columbia in the 1930s.

Currently, she’s in the city of Surrey, where she still does her own shopping, cooking and driving.

“The Eleanor Show” premiered in 1955, becoming the first nationally broadcast television series with a black host. (CBC Still Photo Collection)

And how exactly does she do it?

She has a mantra, she says–just take it one day at a time.

A still from a television program airing on Aug. 14, 1963. (CBC/Franz Lindner)

“That’s the thing that my mother said to me a long time ago,” she told the CBC’s Roshini Nair earlier this week.

“She said, ‘my dear you just take one day at a time. Do the best you can that day and just keep moving…And it’s the best advice one could give one.'”

Governor General David Johnston and Collins in 2014 when she was invested as Member of the Order of Canada at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

As for now and the future?

I still believe in chasing dreams and placing bets, but I have learned that all you give is all you get,” she says.

“There’s life after 100…I want to give it all I’ve got.”

With files from CBC (Roshini Nair)

Share
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Important medical advance for heart patient treatment

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Hockey history (land and pond) for sale

RCI | Français

433 000 postes à pourvoir fin 2019 : forte demande en main-d’œuvre au Canada

RCI | Español

Un latinoamericano será líder del gobierno Trudeau en el Parlamento de Canadá

RCI | 中文

阿尔伯塔石油出口的新希望：扩大现有输油管运油能力

كريستسا فريلاند، نائبة رئيس الحكومة الكندية، أمس الأربعاء - Radio Canadaالعربية | RCI

جوستان ترودو يبتعد قليلا عن الأضواء لصالح فريقه